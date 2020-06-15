F1 podium ceremonies to be overhauled when 2020 season begins

Formula 1's iconic podium will not be able to take place as normal when the 2020 season begins - with post-race ceremony likely to instead take place on the grid - according to Ross Brawn.

At the end of every race the top three-finishing drivers and one representative from the winning team, plus various dignitaries, traditionally take to the rostrum for the trophy presentations and champagne.

But with strict health and safety restrictions being put in place when the campaign begins in Austria next month, including social distancing where possible, a number of F1's most recognisable event procedures are set for an overhaul.

"The podium procedure can't happen [as it does now], but we're looking at doing something on the grid after the race," said Brawn, F1's managing director of sport, in an interview with the sport's official website.

"One option would be to line the cars up on the track and the drivers will stand in front of cars.

"We can't present the trophies, as you can't have someone in close proximity presenting a trophy, but we have worked it out, we have plans and procedures, we're looking at how we can present it on TV."

Changes are also in the pipeline for the drivers' track parade and pre-race grid to ensure distancing.

But Brawn says he is "100 per cent confident" that F1 will create an "engaging and exciting product" for TV viewers.

"It will just be different. This is the new norm," added Brawn.

"How long will this carry on? We don't know, but this will be the new norm for the rest of the year for sure."

