Lewis Hamilton: The new footage that led to late Austrian grid drop

Lewis Hamilton was given a dramatic late three-place grid penalty for the Austrian GP after stewards overturned their own decision on Saturday night about yellow flags after new video evidence came to light.

After the request to a review from Red Bull ahead of Sunday's race, stewards reopened the case and ultimately judged that the 360-degree camera from Hamilton's Mercedes did show the Mercedes driver had passed yellow warning signs when team-mate Valtteri Bottas went off the track at Turn Five.

Hamilton was demoted from second on the grid to fifth, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen promoted to the front row alongside Bottas instead. The world champion also had two penalty points added to his superlicence.

"Following a petition to review decision 33 taken after Qualifying, the stewards acknowledged that the on-board footage of car 44 represents a significant new element (see decision 41) that had not been available to the stewards in the hearing on Saturday and therefore reviewed the case," read a stewards' statement.

"The stewards heard from the driver of car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) and the team representative and have reviewed the new video evidence and telemetry evidence.

"The new video footage clearly shows that a yellow light panel was flashing on the left side of the track in turn five.

"A green light panel was flashing at the end of marshalling sector 9. Taking into account these facts, the stewards determine that decision 33 will be reversed and the above mentioned penalty is being imposed."

Hamilton again fell foul of the stewards later on Sunday during the race.

His tangle with Red Bull's Alex Albon earned him a five-second penalty which ultimately cost him a podium, as Hamilton slipped from second to fourth in the final classification.

A further two penalty points were put on Hamilton's licence, taking him up to a total of seven. Drivers receive a one-race ban if they accrue 12 points during a 12-month rolling period.