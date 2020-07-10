Styrian GP: Why we can't wait for Formula 1's second Austria race

Because the first race was THAT good

One of the fears heading into an Austria back-to-back was that the two races could be quite similar.

But we'd certainly sign up for a repeat of race one!

The 2020 opener was an epic - overtakes, unreliability, mistakes, controversy, penalties, shock results, and chaos throughout.

With just seven days separating the two races, at the same Spielberg circuit, there's no reason why this weekend's Styrian GP can't follow suit.

Rain on the horizon?

And this could certainly spice things up.

Torrential showers are currently predicted for Saturday's qualifying. So bad is the current forecast, there's even talk that the final Practice Two results could set the grid for Sunday!

While that would add another interesting dimension to a weekend, we'd take a wet qualifying over that...

Bottas already has Hamilton on the back foot

It really couldn't have gone much better for Valtteri Bottas at the Austrian GP. Pole position, a race win, and an early 13-point lead in the championship after his six-time champion team-mate's late penalty.

If Bottas is to beat Lewis Hamilton for a maiden title, he knows he has to pile the pressure on early - particularly in a shortened F1 2020 season. That opening win will give him confidence for Part II, with Hamilton himself admitting this was one of "Bottas' tracks" where he's very tricky to defeat.

But beware of the wounded animal.

"I was Lewis' team-mate for three years and I know he comes back really strong after these kind of weekends," said Sky F1's Jenson Button.

It's set up very nicely indeed between the Mercedes title rivals.

Red Bull and Verstappen need to bounce back, too

Red Bull know they have to take every opportunity this season if they are going to knock Mercedes off their dominant F1 perch - particularly after seeing the world champions have storm out of the blocks.

That is why losing not one, but two unlikely race-winning opportunities in the 2020 opener would have been so crushing.

Max Verstappen may have been ready to pounce on the Mercedes' gearbox fears last weekend before his electrical failure, while Alex Albon had a great chance on the softer tyre before being spun around by Hamilton. Reliability issues for himself then knocked Red Bull out of the points completely.

As Christian Horner told Sky F1, that felt "pretty brutal".

At least they get a chance to bounce back a week later, and Verstappen is optimistic he can close the gap to the Mercedes: "We have ideas and the direction to work on for this weekend, so that's positive."

McLaren, surprises, and an impossible-to-call midfield

Go on then, who predicted that Bottas-Leclerc-Norris podium last Sunday?

Behind Mercedes and Red Bull, it was so difficult to predict the pecking order with only a tenth or so per lap separating McLaren, Racing Point and Renault (and Ferrari... but more of them shortly!).

In the end it was McLaren who outshone their rivals, and how good was it to see Lando Norris step out of the shadows of his soon-to-be Ferrari team-mate and secure a first-ever F1 podium.

Can McLaren and Norris back it up this weekend?

Ferrari are bringing urgent upgrades

So disappointing was Ferrari's Austrian GP - almost a second off pole in qualifying and well off in race pace despite Charles Leclerc's unlikely second place - that they are fast-tracking upgrades for this weekend.

The aerodynamic package, a "significant" change in direction from their current car which hasn't changed since February testing, was initially planned for the next race in Hungary.

They aren't expecting the new parts to help them challenge at the front - nor increase straight-line speed - but how big an impact can they have?

And Vettel has a point to prove

Sebastian Vettel came into the opening weekend reinforcing his desire to remain in F1, but only at the top end of the grid. He finished it ruing another wheel-to-wheel mistake and spin, and with a single point.

That was a nightmare start to the season for a driver whose future hangs in the balance. But certainly don't write him off this weekend.

Feisty wheel-to-wheel battles

Whether it be Hamilton vs Albon, Leclerc vs Perez, Norris vs Perez or even Kvyat vs Ocon (and that's just to name a few), you didn't have to look far for intense battles last weekend, with drivers showing little sign of racing rust.

Roll on Round 2.

Reliability concerns for the whole grid

Eleven drivers finished the first race, and many of those who did take the chequered flag - we're looking at you, Mercedes - feared retirements themselves.

Need we say more?

Ocon needs to show he can lead Renault team

There were plenty of talking points after the Austrian GP but the big news between the two races? That would be the small matter of Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 being confirmed.

Alonso will be replacing Daniel Ricciardo next season, alongside Esteban Ocon who, while finishing eighth, didn't have the perfect start to his Renault career.

He'll desperately want to at the very least match Ricciardo before he's joined by the two-time world champion Alonso, starting at this weekend's Styrian GP.

