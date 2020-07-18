Lewis Hamilton 'pinches myself' at scale of F1 honours after 90th pole

Lewis Hamilton admitted he still had to "pinch myself" when reflecting on the scale of his ever-growing F1 achievements after claiming a landmark 90th pole position at the Hungarian GP.

Hamilton secured his second pole in as many weeks - and his seventh in total at the Hungaroring - after beating team-mate and title rival Valtteri Bottas by a tenth of a second in a closely-fought duel amid a Mercedes-dominated Budapest weekend.

Hamilton has held F1's pole record since he surpassed Michael Schumacher's previous benchmark of 68 in 2017 and is now just 10 away from becoming the first driver to reach three figures.

"I just have to pinch myself, it doesn't register," said Hamilton.

"It's quite humbling to be honest because I get to work with an incredible group of people, who without I wouldn't have the opportunity to do so. So massively thankful to everyone back home and everyone here who does such an amazing job.

"Valtteri doesn't make it easy for me at all so it requires absolute perfection when doing laps and qualifying like that is one of the things I enjoy most."

With the W11 in a league of its own this weekend, Hamilton added: "It was really nicely hooked up today, and not far off the rails."

Who has the most poles in F1 history? 1. Lewis Hamilton 90 2. Michael Schumacher 68 3. Ayrton Senna 65 4. Sebastian Vettel 57 5. Jim Clark 33 5. Alain Prost 33

With seven Hungarian poles matching his wins record at the circuit, Hamilton has now set himself up at a shot at matching another of Schumacher's records on Sunday - winning the same Grand Prix eight times.

"It's a long run down to Turn One, so nothing is a given here," said the six-time champion. "We've just got to do the work this evening and ultimately I've got to deliver on the start. It is quite a long race.

"We don't know what this weather is going to do for us tomorrow but, for sure, I'll have my head down and focusing as hard as I can to try and bring a one-two home for the team."

