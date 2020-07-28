Lando Norris expects more organised anti-racism display at British GP

Lando Norris says Formula 1's drivers are united in calls to end racism and is confident they will be able to "do a much better job" in showing their support as a collective at this weekend's British GP.

F1 is creating a designated window in the schedule to allow drivers sufficient time to show their support ahead of Sunday's British GP, in the same way it was done for the season-opening Austrian GP.

The drivers organised the two subsequent pre-anthem gatherings, which were criticised for being disjointed and hurried with not all 20 drivers appearing in time to either take a knee or stand.

Lewis Hamilton called the ceremony in Hungary "embarrassing" and expressed concern that there was "not enough support" for the continued taking of a knee and anti-racism displays in the sport.

McLaren's Norris, who has been among those to take a knee, says drivers want to keep sending a prominent message.

"We have the ability to have a big impact on millions of fans and we have got to do everything we can," said Norris in an interview with Sky Sports News.

"We must admit maybe last weekend [in Hungary] nothing went as we expected. I think we have to admit that.

"But it's something that we'll continue and we'll work on for the next one we will do a much better job in.

"We all stand united - every single driver. When we are in our briefings together, we all have great meanings and we all mean for everything to be right and everyone to get the rightful and equal opportunities.

"It was not our fault, let's say, as drivers what happened last weekend but we all stand for the right thing and I think it's important we do continue to do that for as long as have to until there's change and we have given the impact we intend on doing."

Norris echoed the views of other drivers after the race in Hungary.

Sebastian Vettel, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said: "There was very little time, in all fairness everything was a bit rushed.

"I think going forwards it's probably true that we need to talk amongst ourselves a bit better so hopefully we can sort it out for the next race."

