Sergio Perez completes quarantine, could make F1 return at Silverstone

Sergio Perez has completed his period of quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus and could drive in this weekend's 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone.

Racing Point say Perez's participation will only be confirmed should he test negative for COVID-19 today, which he needs to be able to enter the paddock.

Perez, who has been asymptomatic, was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for the British GP - the first of a Silverstone back-to-back - after returning a positive test last week, and has been in self-isolation ever since.

The team were unsure on how long he would need to isolate, but Public Health England have ruled that he only needed to spend seven days in quarantine.

"Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez's period of quarantine has been completed," a Racing Point statement read.

"In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today.

"The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance later today or first thing tomorrow morning."

1:37 Late stand-in Nico Hulkenberg was unable to start the British Grand Prix due to a problem with his Racing Point. Late stand-in Nico Hulkenberg was unable to start the British Grand Prix due to a problem with his Racing Point.

Hulkenberg was a last-minute call-up for Racing Point last weekend, although despite impressing in practice and qualifying, didn't get to race after his car failed to fire up in the garage.

The German is on stand-by to race again in the second leg of the back-to-back, but won't be needed should Perez test negative today.

First practice takes place at 11am on Friday morning.

Lance Stroll will be driving in the other car, after finishing ninth in the only Racing Point car on track last Sunday.

He is still two points behind Perez in the championship ahead of the 70th Anniversary GP, with Silverstone hosting consecutive F1 races for the first time.