Nico Hulkenberg keeps F1 place after Sergio Perez tests positive for COVID-19 again

Nico Hulkenberg will take the place of Sergio Perez at Racing Point again at this weekend's 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone, after the Mexican returned another positive COVID-19 test.

Perez had been self-isolating for seven days - completing a period of quarantine set by Public Health England - after a positive result ruled him out of the British GP, but needed to test negative for coronavirus on Thursday to be able to compete in the second Silverstone race.

But he tested positive again, meaning Hulkenberg keeps his spot on the Formula 1 grid for a second successive race.

Racing Point say Perez, who has been asymptomatic, is "physically well and recovering", but are confident in Hulkenberg's abilities after the German impressed last weekend - despite cruelly not being able to race due to a car failure before the grid on Sunday.

"Nico did a really strong job last weekend after receiving a last-minute call to drive for us at Silverstone, and he proved why he was an obvious choice to stand in for Checo," said team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

"It was a big shame he couldn't actually take the start of the race last Sunday, but all that hard work will prove very useful for this weekend.

"We miss having Checo with us, but we wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back into the team in the near future."

Perez will continue to follow the guidance of Public Health England with the hope of returning at next weekend's Spanish GP.

Hulkenberg, meanwhile, gets another chance to shine for the team he used to race for under the former guise Force India.

Late stand-in Nico Hulkenberg was unable to start the British Grand Prix due to a problem with his Racing Point.

"I'm excited to get going again with the team at Silverstone," said Hulkenberg. "Last weekend, it was a real step into the unknown having been away from the team for a few years - and driving a car I'd never driven before.

"I've learned a lot in the last week about the RP20, and I am ready to apply my experiences to this weekend. Racing at the same track again makes things a bit easier and the team has done a great job in helping me get up to speed.

"I think we can fight for points this weekend, which is definitely my goal. I also want to wish Checo all the best in his recovery."

Hulkenberg lost his F1 race seat last year after being replaced by Renault, but says he has been in talks with teams about a full-time return in 2021.