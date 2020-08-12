Spanish GP live on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch

Can Max Verstappen and Red Bull do it again? F1's second triple header of the season concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, live only on Sky Sports F1.

Three months after the Barcelona race should have taken place, F1 returns to a behind-closed-doors Circuit de Catalunya for the latest chapter in the sport's action-packed season.

Every session is live on Sky Sports F1 as ever - with live coverage underway from 9.30am on Friday morning ahead of Practice One.

It's the usual Europe key times for the weekend:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm on Sky F1

The Grand Prix starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, with extensive build-up from 12.30pm on Sky F1 and Main Event

Our two Friday extra shows from the paddock - Welcome to the Weekend and The Story So Far - are also shown for free in the UK and Ireland on our YouTube page

In addition to the latest action from F2 and F3 from Barcelona, the Sky F1 schedule this weekend also includes live coverage of Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, from 8pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday. The world-famous Indy 500 itself - featuring Fernando Alonso - is live on Sunday, August 23.

Sky F1's schedule this weekend

Thursday, August 13

8pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, August 14

8.30am: F3 Practice LIVE!

9.30am: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event; Free to view on Sky F1 YouTube)

10am: Spanish GP Practice One LIVE!

11.50am: F2 Practice LIVE!

1pm: F3 Qualifying LIVE!

1.45pm: Spanish GP Practice Two build-up LIVE!

2pm: Spanish GP Practice Two LIVE!

3.55pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

4.30pm: The Story So Far LIVE! (Free to view on Sky F1 YouTube)

Saturday, August 15

9.30am: F3 Race One LIVE!

10.45am: Spanish GP Practice Three build-up LIVE!

11am: Spanish GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up LIVE!

2pm: SPANISH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING LIVE!

3.35pm: F2 Race One LIVE!

8pm: Indy 500 Qualifying LIVE!

Sunday, August 16

8.35am: F3 Race Two LIVE!

10am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

11.20am: Porsche Supercup LIVE!

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE 2020 SPANISH GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Chequered flag LIVE!

6pm: Indy 500 Qualifying LIVE! - Fast 9

8pm: Spanish GP Highlights

11.10pm: 70th Anniversary GP Race Replay

