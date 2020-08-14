Mercedes' Toto Wolff still considering future as team boss into 2021

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said he is in a "moment of reflection" about his role as team principal beyond the end of this season.

The Austrian, who has overseen the Brackley outfit's record-breaking success with six successive world titles doubles and the lead of both championships this year, says discussions remain ongoing about his position going forward at the team, where he is also a 30 per cent shareholder.

"I really have enjoyed many years in Formula 1 in that role. The discussions that we are having are very good," said Wolff at the Spanish GP.

"I'm happy that my relationship with Ola [Kallenius, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz chairman] is as good as it can be. We speak almost every day and there are many factors that make we want to stay in Formula 1.

"On the other side, it takes a toll and this plays into my consideration. But as it stands, there is no reason not to continue with Mercedes and we will find out in which role."

Wolff joined Mercedes in the same month as Lewis Hamilton in January 2013 and the pair have become one of the strongest team boss-driver combinations in the history of F1.

"I don't want to give it a spin that I'm leaving, because that is not the case. It's just I'm in a moment of reflection where F1 is heading to, what is happening around the COVID case, and also personal reasons which I said before," said Wolff.

"[His wife] Susie is in a good place running a Formula E team and that means she's away a lot. I've been to God knows how many races, I think 120 Formula 1 races in the last eight years, and that is something we're thinking about."

Hamilton said last year that he was keen to understand Wolff's long-term plans before committing his own future to the team. The six-time champion has yet to extend his own contract for 2021, although is expected to seal a deal soon.

"Lewis staying at that moment is the best he can do and it's what he wants to do," said Wolff.

"He has the possibility of achieving great success going forward, winning more races and hopefully championships. It's flattering he says it's dependent on what I do, but he doesn't need me. He has a great team there that will always support him.

"But I haven't taken the decision yet."