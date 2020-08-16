Lewis Hamilton explains 'awesome' feeling in Spanish GP dominance

Lewis Hamilton admitted it felt "awesome" driving his Mercedes to a dominant victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

The six-time champion claimed a fourth win in six races this season in a runaway success at Barcelona to increase his championship lead over Max Verstappen, who finished a distant second, to 37 points.

The Red Bull driver had been tipped by Mercedes themselves to challenge them strongly for victory after triumphing in similarly hot conditions at Silverstone this week - but, on this occasion, Hamilton and the W11 were simply too strong.

"After the last race I looked and Max was second in the first race and if he didn't have the DNF he would have only been 12 points behind me," said Hamilton to Sky Sports F1. "So it's a lot closer than people think. In the race they are generally right with us.

"Today though I felt like I was in such a different head space in the car - it was awesome.

"It was one of the best feelings I've had in a long, long time in terms of just focused and no mistakes. Just being able to deliver each lap. It was the most beautiful feeling of just flowing lap by lap."

While the performance earned him an 88th career win and a record-breaking 156th podium appearance, the scale of his superiority earned Hamilton a raft of plaudits.

Former team-mate turned Sky F1 pundit Nico Rosberg described it as a "masterclass", while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Hamilton was "in a league of his own".

Hamilton himself was proud of his error-free start and then tyre management through the race.

"I'm sure people are sitting on the edge of their seats at the start, and you do all that work in qualifying and it can change within a dodgy start," he explained.

"I have had that in the past and it really changes your race. So I was very, very conscious and was just trying to be as focused. I practised and practised and practised to make sure I got the perfect start today ad it really was sweet.

"I didn't have to move off line, it was dead straight, and after that it was really about managing the tyres.

"I think I got the settings spot on but I didn't know how quick they [Red Bull] were going to be. We thought that on Friday they were quicker than us so I was trying to get a measure of how during those early laps and awaiting for my tyres to stabilise.

"The after that I was able to just eek out the gap a little bit and make the tyres last longer than even through practice. That was the difference today."