Sergio Perez unhappy with 'harsh' blue flags Spanish GP penalty

Sergio Perez believes stewards were "harsh" to hand him a five-second penalty for ignoring blue flags after he lost out on fourth place at the Spanish GP.

The returning Racing Point driver had five seconds added to his final race time and was relegated to fifth behind team-mate Lance Stroll, who finished within three seconds of the Mexican at the chequered flag.

Stewards said that Perez had "ignored blue flags from at least Turn 6 to Turn 1 of the following lap".

But Perez did not see it quite the same way.

"The penalty was harsh," he told Sky Sports F1. "I got the call out of [turn] nine and into 10 Lewis was very far, so the first opportunity I thought I had was turn one because the final sector is very narrow, very tight and it can only go badly.

1:25 Racing Point's Sergio Perez felt his blue flag penalty was 'harsh' after finishing fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix. Racing Point's Sergio Perez felt his blue flag penalty was 'harsh' after finishing fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"So I thought he is going to lose more time if I give the position than waiting and giving the position back into Turn One."

"I got the penalty so I don't know if something changed while I was not here, but I've seen a lot worser than that and people get away with it."

Although Perez dropped a position, it did ultimately not change the team's final points haul from Barcelona as they moved ahead of Ferrari and McLaren into third in the Constructors' Championship.

1:25 A quick look back at the Spanish GP after Lewis Hamilton secured victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas. A quick look back at the Spanish GP after Lewis Hamilton secured victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas.

"It was a good race overall for our team," added Perez about Racing Point's four-five finish. "I'm happy at least we didn't lose out on the points as Lance got them.

"A lot of points for the team and they've done a great job with the strategy as well, Making the one-stop work was not an easy one, but pleased with that."

More to follow...