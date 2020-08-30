Belgian GP grid: How the field lines up for Sunday's Spa race
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 30/08/20 10:27am
Can Max Verstappen get between the two Mercedes' at the start? Can Daniel Ricciardo cause a further surprise from row two? And will the struggling Ferraris even get into the points?
The 20-car grid for the Belgian GP is packed full of potential story lines for the 44-lap race, after qualifying caused a different-looking grid to normal behind the top three of Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Verstappen.
Looking strong in lower-downforce conditions, Renault could be set for bumper points haul from Ricciardo's fourth and Esteban Ocon's sixth on the grid.
Alex Albon starts between the two yellow cars in the second Red Bull for his best starting position since the season's opening weekend in Austria.
Racing Point were relatively disappointed with eighth and ninth after their attempt to make Q3 on the medium tyres didn't work out, but had displayed stronger relative race pace on Friday and should be a factor in the right behind the top two teams.
The same however could not be said of Ferrari.
Failing to feature in Q3 for the first time since 2014, Ferrari embarrassingly locked out the seventh row and look no more certain for a top-10 finish over the longer distance in the race than they did on single-lap pace through practice and qualifying.
Belgian GP Grid
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault
5. Alex Albon, Red Bull
6. Esteban Ocon, Renault
7. Carlos Sainz, McLaren
8. Sergio Perez, Racing Point
9. Lance Stroll, Racing Point
10. Lando Norris, McLaren
11. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
12. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
13. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
14. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
15. George Russell, Williams
16. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
17. Romain Grosjean, Haas
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
19. Nicholas Latifi, Williams
20. Kevin Magnussen, Haas