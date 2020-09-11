Tuscan GP, Practice One: F1 debuts at Mugello with Valtteri Bottas fastest

1:36 Ride on board with Lewis Hamilton on his Mercedes for a full tour of the Mugello track Ride on board with Lewis Hamilton on his Mercedes for a full tour of the Mugello track

Formula 1 made its eagerly-anticipated debut around the first and demanding Mugello track as Valtteri Bottas topped the first practice at the inaugural Tuscan GP.

The first of several new or returning tracks added to the revised 2020 season, the picturesque Mugello circuit, which is owned by Ferrari, has only previously staged ad-hoc F1 test sessions with the venue more associated with bike racing.

Although many drivers have some experience of the 5.2km circuit from testing or junior series, Friday morning was their first experience of driving the 2020-spec F1 cars - the fastest in the sport's history - around the lap.

And, for the first consecutive race weekend, it was Bottas who topped the opening session with a best time from the Mercedes man of 1:17.879.

But Mercedes were by no means dominant early on.

Max Verstappen was less than a tenth back for Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc surprisingly only 0.3s back for Ferrari after two torrid weekends for the famous Scuderia at Spa and Monza.

Lewis Hamilton, the 47-point world championship leader, was fourth.

1:29 Nicholas Latifi goes round onto the gravel after getting a bit of understeer into Turn Two during Practice One Nicholas Latifi goes round onto the gravel after getting a bit of understeer into Turn Two during Practice One

More to follow…