Race to Perfection: Sky original docuseries on F1 history launches

1:09 Don't miss the first episode of the Sky original series on the 70-year history of F1 on Saturday night at 9pm on Sky Documentaries Don't miss the first episode of the Sky original series on the 70-year history of F1 on Saturday night at 9pm on Sky Documentaries

The new Sky original docuseries on the astonishing history of Formula 1 - Race to Perfection - launches on Saturday night.

In the year that F1 is celebrating its 70th anniversary, the exclusive seven-part series takes a look behind the scenes over that time telling the stories of the sport and the personalities that have driven it.

The first episode - Living the Dream - will premiere at 9pm on Saturday on Sky Documentaries.

It will then be shown on Sky Sports F1 at the same time on Sunday night.

A guide to Episode One: Living the Dream

F1 has had it all. The greatest cars, the fastest speeds, the technology and the charismatic characters. In this first episode we look at why F1 is so special to those who played a part in its history over the past 70 years.

We hear from former world champions and team owners as they reminisce over their time in the greatest motorsport show on earth. Plus, we also hear of favourite moments and a few never-before-heard stories that will surprise and entertain.

Race to Perfection, produced in collaboration between Sky and F1, features 40-plus exclusive interviews with some of F1's biggest names and utilises rarely-seen and never-before-seen archive footage during the course of the series.

What to expect over the rest of the series

Episode 2: Championship Deciders

Drama. Excitement. Unbelievable tension. Sometimes the championship comes down to the final race after a season-long battle. This episode looks at the championship deciders that have left their mark on the history of Formula 1.

Episode 3: Great Cars of Formula 1

F1 has always been known for pushing boundaries in concepts and design. This episode examines the stories of some of the most successful machines over the past 70 years in F1 by those who were involved.

Episode 4: Triumph and Tragedy

Spanning 70 years, F1 has seen some spectacular highs and devastating lows. This episode remembers the drivers who fought back from adversity to triumph - and those who lost their lives doing what they loved.

Episode 5: Controversial Moments

These are the never-to-be-forgotten incidents in F1. The controversial moments and subsequent fallout that have left their mark in the dramatic history of the sport and still stir debate today.

Episode 6: Great F1 Teams

F1 has always seen periods of domination from teams. This episode looks at who created them, who their champion drivers were and how they became so successful? These are the great F1 teams who will forever be associated with the sport.

Episode 7: Trailblazers

This episode looks at the icons. The ones who formulated new ways of working and brought success to themselves and those around them. The ones who turned dreams into reality and inspired others to follow in their footsteps. These are the trailblazers who helped shape Formula 1 as we know it today.