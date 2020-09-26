Lewis Hamilton faces post-Russian GP qualifying investigation

1:21 Lewis Hamilton's pole lap is in doubt after an incident in Q1 required the six-time world champion to see the stewards. Lewis Hamilton's pole lap is in doubt after an incident in Q1 required the six-time world champion to see the stewards.

Russian GP polesitter Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards in Sochi for an alleged on-track driving offence during qualifying

Hamilton was one of four drivers called to the stewards for not returning to the track at Turn Two in the correct manner during Q1.

Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, along with Williams' Nicholas Latifi, were the other three drivers summoned.

"Alleged failure to follow the Race Directors' Instruction (item 22.1 a) in turn 2 at 15:04:43, alleged breach of Article 12.1.1.(i) of the FIA International Sporting Code," read the stewards' summons.

The race directors' notes had stated: "Each time any car fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes to the left of, or has any part of the car over the first orange kerb element prior to the apex, or to the left of the orange apex sausage at Turn 2, must then re-join the track by driving around the array of blocks as indicated by the arrows before the rejoining the track at Turn 3."

Replays of the incident in question with Hamilton showed the Mercedes' left-hand wheels ran over the orange kerb but the world champion immediately returned to the circuit.

