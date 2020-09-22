Russian GP live TV schedule: When to watch on Sky Sports F1

Will one of Formula 1's most revered and illustrious records be equalled at the Russian Grand Prix this weekend?

Find out if Lewis Hamilton can take a record-equalling 91st career win in Sky Sports F1's exclusively live coverage of the race weekend from the Sochi Autodrom.

Sunday's race starts at the earlier lunchtime time of 12.10pm, with build-up from mid-morning at 10.30am

Qualifying on the Saturday takes place at 1pm, with build-up from midday

Also don't miss the latest instalment of Race to Perfection, the Sky original docuseries on the amazing history of F1. Episode Three - Great Cars of Formula 1 - airs for the first time on Saturday at 9pm on the Sky Documentaries channel and then again on Sunday night, at the same time, on Sky F1.

Sky F1's Russian GP schedule

Thursday, September 24

4pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, September 25

7.30am: F2 Practice LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

8.30am: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

9am: Russian GP Practice One LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

11.55am: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

12.45am: Russian GP Practice Two build-up LIVE!

1pm: Russian GP Practice Two LIVE!

3.30pm: Story So Far LIVE!



Saturday, September 26

8.05am: F2 Race One LIVE!

9.45am: Russian GP Practice Three build-up LIVE

10am: Russian GP Practice Three LIVE!

12pm: Russian GP Qualifying build-up LIVE!

1pm: RUSSIAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE!

Sunday, September 27

8.45am: F2 Race Two LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

10.30am: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

12.10pm: THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (also on SS Main Event)

2pm: Chequered Flag LIVE!

6pm: Russian GP highlights

9pm: Race to Perfection - Episode 3

1:21 A quick look back at the chaotic Tuscan GP after Lewis Hamilton secured victory ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon A quick look back at the chaotic Tuscan GP after Lewis Hamilton secured victory ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon

