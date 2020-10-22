Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen confirm Haas exits for F1 2021

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the Formula 1 2020 season.

Grosjean joined the American-owned team ahead of their inaugural season in 2016, while Magnussen arrived the following year, but neither had been expected to stay for next year with Haas eager to make a fresh start.

Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg are among a number of drivers who have been linked with Haas seats, which are now both available for 2021.

"The last chapter is closed and the book is finished," said Grosjean. "I've been with Haas F1 Team since day one.

"Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it. I've learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man.

"I hope I've also helped people in the team to improve themselves. This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the P4 at the Austrian GP 2018.

"I wish the team all the best for the future."

Also posting on social media, Magnussen wrote: "The 2020 Formula 1 season will be my last with Haas F1 team. I have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back at a great journey.

"Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver. I would like to thank Gene [Haas, team owner], Guenther [Steiner, team boss] and all of the race team for their loyalty and trust in me over the past four years.

"I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course. There are still six races to do this season, and I am determined to give my all to finish off on a high."

What next for Grosjean, Magnussen, Haas?

While neither Grosjean or Magnussen, whose contracts expire at the end of the season, confirmed their next moves, it seems unlikely they will find themselves on the F1 grid in 2021. Grosjean, the 34-year-old Frenchman, has openly spoke of his interest in Peugeot's Hypercar programme for the World Endurance Championship.

Haas, meanwhile, can now concentrate on their next pairing.

Team principal Guenther Steiner has stated that the team are not just looking at next year, but a "five-year plan" for their next line-up, hinting at younger drivers.

Nikita Mazepin, competing in F2 like Schumacher, has also been linked, while Sergio Perez is another contender and valuable free agent - and could be tempted given the paucity of options on the grid.

The Ferrari-linked Haas are one of only four teams with seats still available, and two of those are Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Steiner didn't give a timeline on Haas' announcement, but said: "I want to extend my thanks to both Romain (Grosjean) and Kevin (Magnussen) for their hard work and commitment to Haas F1 Team over the past few seasons.

"Romain was a fundamental part of our establishment as we sought to get a driver onboard with both speed and experience. His results in early 2016 were a just reward, not only for his own talent, but also for the sheer amount of effort the team had put in to be on the grid that season.

"When Kevin joined a season later, we saw an immediate return with both cars scoring points, and of course, our first double points finish in Monaco that year. We have a lot of good memories together - in particular our 2018 season when we finished fifth in the standings in only our third season. Romain and Kevin played a significant part in that success.

"Of course, there is still plenty of racing left in the 2020 season. It's been a challenging year, no doubt about that, but both drivers have given their all behind the wheel of the VF-20. We value their inputs and experience to keep pushing the team forward through to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December."