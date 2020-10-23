Max Verstappen-Lance Stroll crash as Valtteri Bottas tops F1 practice

2:18 Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collide during Practice Two ahead of the Portuguese GP but who is to blame? Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collide during Practice Two ahead of the Portuguese GP but who is to blame?

Valtteri Bottas maintained his position at the head of the timesheet on F1's Portimao debut but the battle for the top positions in the second practice session was overshadowed by a collision between Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll and a car fire for Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen and Stroll came together at Turn One with 25 minutes to go in the afternoon's running, with the latter spinning out and causing the session's second red flag.

The stewards are investigating the incident after the session.

Red Bull's Verstappen had let Stroll overtake him at the end of the previous lap but, as he attempted to repass the Racing Point car into the first corner, the Canadian turned in to take the corner and the two cars made contact.

"I was so surprised. He just turned in. I was coming up to him!" said Verstappen after the session. "I don't know where I have to go, I was starting my lap and he had just finished his lap... so we'll see what happens."

But Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer defended Stroll, saying his driver was on two consecutive 'push' laps.

"I think Max didn't realise we were doing two quick laps there and shouldn't have been where he was," said Szafnauer to Sky F1.

"We often do [two consecutive flying laps], it's pretty common."

"Lance doesn't see him there. I haven't talked to him yet, but had he known he was there he wouldn't have turned in. It's just ridiculous. For what gain?

"It's Practice Two and it's just a shame that we touched and it was just very unnecessary. It's just silly."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner accepted the incident was probably "50-50".

"If I'm absolutely honest, you can look at it and say both had a role to play. Max has assumed Lance was going to back out, while Lance may not have even been aware Max was there," said Horner.

P2 had already been stopped once by that point when Gasly pulled up when his AlphaTauri caught fire at the rear of the car.

The Frenchman exited the car quickly after stopping at the side of the track with marshals on the scene to put out the flames.

Bottas set his fastest time just before the first red flag, the Finn having also set the pace in the morning's opening session.

Amid the disrupted finish, Lewis Hamilton slipped from third to eighth with Verstappen still finishing second and Lando Norris taking third place late on for McLaren.

More to follow…