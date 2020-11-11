Turkish GP: Williams' acting principal Simon Roberts tests positive for Covid-19

Simon Roberts will be unable to be in Turkey this weekend for the big race

Williams' acting principal Simon Roberts tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and will miss this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

Williams, last in the championship with four races remaining, said Roberts had not travelled to Istanbul or been in close contact with any other members of the race team.

He had been negative on Monday but tested again after showing minor symptoms.

"Simon is feeling otherwise well but will now isolate for the required 10-day period as per UK national guidelines whilst supporting trackside operations remotely this weekend," the team said.

"Dave Redding, Team Manager, and Chief Engineer of Vehicle Design, Adam Carter, will assume his responsibilities on the ground in Turkey."

Roberts has been acting principal since September after the British team were sold to US-based Dorilton Capital and the founding family departed.

Williams said last week that they had registered a number of positive COVID-19 cases during the two previous races in Portugal and Italy.

1:35 Go on board with 2010 polesitter Mark Webber for a lap of the fast and very challenging Istanbul Park ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix Go on board with 2010 polesitter Mark Webber for a lap of the fast and very challenging Istanbul Park ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix

They said then that several members of the trackside team were isolating after being identified as close contacts of those who tested positive.

An unidentified number of factory-based team members were drafted in to fill the roles in Turkey of those undergoing quarantine.

Racing Point -- with both of their drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll as well as team owner Lawrence Stroll -- and Mercedes are other teams to have had positive tests this season.

A McLaren employee tested positive at the Australian Grand Prix which was then cancelled in March.

Formula One personnel cannot access the paddock without a negative result and are tested every five days. Teams also do their own tests.

How to watch F1 with Sky Sports

Whether watching on the big or small screen, Sky Sports F1 has you covered.

In addition to the coverage of every track session from each weekend on our TV channel, subscribers can also watch live coverage and in-race clips on the Sky Sports App.

The App features Race Control - giving you access to on-board driver feeds, a mix feed, driver tracker and live timings. Race Control is also available via the Red Button on Sky Q and HD boxes.

Sky Q is also the home of advanced features, including an interactive track map, plus the latest video clips of action, features and interviews.