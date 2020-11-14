Lance Stroll stays on Turkish GP pole position after yellow flags investigation

2:37 Lance Stroll was delighted to secure his maiden career pole in Istanbul after 'a rough couple of months' Lance Stroll was delighted to secure his maiden career pole in Istanbul after 'a rough couple of months'

Lance Stroll's shock maiden F1 pole position has been confirmed by Turkish GP stewards after the Racing Point driver was cleared in a post-qualifying investigation over yellow flags.

Stewards looked after qualifying at whether Stroll had slowed sufficiently for single-waved yellow flags in the closing minutes of his pole-winning Q3 when team-mate Sergio Perez went off the track at Turn Seven.

But after speaking to Stroll and assessing telemetry data from Racing Point, they ruled that the Canadian had followed the regulations.

"By telemetry, Car 18 clearly came off the throttle, coasted into the corner, and then accelerated when clear of the incident," read a stewards' statement.

2:42 Lance Stroll claimed his maiden pole in Turkey, finishing ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Racing Point team-mate Sergio Perez Lance Stroll claimed his maiden pole in Turkey, finishing ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Racing Point team-mate Sergio Perez

"Sector times do not clearly show this as the track was rapidly drying and each lap was quicker than the preceding lap."

McLaren's Lando Norris, who qualified 11th on a disappointing Saturday for the British team, also faced stewards for an alleged yellow flag infringement in Q1 when Nicholas Latifi spun off in the Williams.

Stewards are yet to rule on that incident.

Sainz penalised for Perez block

Meanwhile, in a further Saturday night investigation, stewards handed McLaren's Carlos Sainz a three-place grid drop for impeding Racing Point's Sergio Perez during Q2.

The penalty drops Sainz to 16th on Sunday's grid.

The stewards ruled: "Car 55 [Sainz] was exiting the pits as Car 11 [Perez] passed through turn 1. Car 11 caught up to Car 55 in turn 2/3 and was unnecessarily impeded by Car 55 at that point and through several subsequent turns.

1:36 Sergio Perez finished third in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix, while Racing Point team-mate Lance Stroll clinched his maiden pole around Istanbul Park Sergio Perez finished third in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix, while Racing Point team-mate Lance Stroll clinched his maiden pole around Istanbul Park

"While extraordinary track conditions clearly impacted the situation, radio communications from the team clearly warned Car 55 that Car 11 was behind him."

Sainz also had a penalty point added to his superlicence, a first for the Spaniard in the last 12 months.

