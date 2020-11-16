Lewis Hamilton: Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart backs Mercedes driver for knighthood

0:31 Three-time F1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart says Lewis Hamilton deserves a knighthood after winning a record-equalling seventh world title Three-time F1 world champion Sir Jackie Stewart says Lewis Hamilton deserves a knighthood after winning a record-equalling seventh world title

Sir Jackie Stewart says Lewis Hamilton deserves to receive a knighthood for his achievements in Formula 1.

Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven world titles on Sunday after clinching victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.

He is now statistically the most successful driver in F1 history - having already held the records for most race victories, pole positions and podiums.

Three-time world champion Stewart, who was himself knighted in 2001, believes Hamilton should be honoured for his achievements in the sport.

"I've been privileged to get a knighthood myself and it took me a wee while apparently to get a knighthood in comparison because I was retired from motor racing by the time my knighthood came along," Stewart told Sky Sports News.

"But certainly Lewis deserves it. He's now a seriously top-line sportsman in the world and that's a wonderful thing to have, and the fact that he is British is the most important thing of all, with regards to the knighthood is concerned. I think he certainly deserves it."

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has also backed Hamilton for a knighthood and insists the former McLaren driver is one of the greatest sportsmen the country has produced.

"Lewis appeals to a huge amount of people. He's the only true global star in motor racing and head and shoulders above everybody else," Pringle told Sky Sports News.

"He's one of the greatest sportsmen this country has ever produced and we need to start recognising that as a country. He's notably among the peers who have all been knighted and he hasn't been and I question that.

"Seven world championships, more races than anybody else - this guy is better than anyone else in the world. He truly is a fantastic ambassador for Great Britain."

Hamilton fired an ominous message to his rivals after his victory in Istanbul - insisting he's "just getting started" in Formula 1.

Damon Hill, who also won the Formula 1 world championship in 1996, says Hamilton has been "extraordinary" since winning his first world title in 2008.

"I think he relishes the opportunity to show how much better he is than everyone else and he certainly did that yesterday," Hill told Sky Sports News.

"I think it's very difficult to appreciate how exhausting it is to pull yourself together every year, year on year, to fight for a World Championship because it's one to thing to be a racing driver and compete in Formula 1, but it's quite another to have the expectation that Lewis has created for himself every year.

"That means dealing with the questions from us guys, the press, and also the requirements for sponsors and travel and organisation of your life because you can't just turn up to a hotel and walk in the front door - he'll never get anywhere!

"It's exhausting to do, what 13 seasons now he's done in Formula 1, and that's hard work in itself, but to keep going and keep fresh like he has done is extraordinary.

"He is saying there basically he feels fresh as a daisy so that is bit of a warning to everyone else."