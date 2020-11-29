Romain Grosjean's miracle escape from fireball Haas crash at Bahrain GP

2:00 Warning: Video shows Haas driver Romain Grosjean walking away from an inferno after a first-lap crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix. Warning: Video shows Haas driver Romain Grosjean walking away from an inferno after a first-lap crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Romain Grosjean has miraculously walked away from a huge first-lap crash at the Bahrain GP that saw his Haas car split in two and burst into flames.

Grosjean crashed heavily when swerving to the right of the straight after just two corners of Sunday's race, with his Haas car piercing the barrier at high-speed with a huge and frightening impact to red flag the Grand Prix.

The Frenchman, incredibly, emerged from his cockpit before being rescued by nearby marshals and medical officials - while flames engulfed the front half of his car.

Thank you to Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe, the circuit medical team and marshals for their quick thinking and actions in getting to Romain so soon after the accident 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hkUChcweeq — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020

He was taken to hospital with suspected minor burns to his hands and ankles, but seems to have avoided serious injury.

Haas boss Gunther Steiner said on Sunday night: "I just spoke with him on the phone, he's in a clear state of mind, he is good.

"They are still staying at hospital overnight, they want to keep him there, but he told me that he feels good, nothing is broken.

"He's got his hand bandaged from the burns, he was very happy."

Sky F1's Martin Brundle after the crash that it was a "miracle he survived".

2:44 Replays of the incident and aftermath involving Romain Grosjean on the first lap of the Bahrain GP. Warning: Contains footage of Grosjean escaping his car after it went up in flames. Replays of the incident and aftermath involving Romain Grosjean on the first lap of the Bahrain GP. Warning: Contains footage of Grosjean escaping his car after it went up in flames.

"It pierced the barriers like a can opener," added Brundle. "They're constantly trying to improve the structural stability of the chassis and that's just saved his life. That is extraordinary.

"He survived the impact, and the fire."

The front half of Grosjean's car was wedged into the barriers, which were repaired ahead of the race restart. Damon Hill added: "It certainly looked like the Halo has saved his life there."

I'm so grateful Romain is safe. Wow... the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do. Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we've taken for Romain to walk away from that safely https://t.co/dG8AXmsbKN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 29, 2020

Drivers gathered in the pit-lane and they, and team members, appeared shaken when looking at footage of Grosjean's crash. Haas boss Gunther Steiner was thankful for the speedy help from those nearby.

"He seems to be OK," he said. "I want to thank the rescue crews, they were there very quick - the marshals and the FIA people they did a great job.

1:24 Warning: Video shows Romain Grosjean walking away from an inferno after first lap crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix. Warning: Video shows Romain Grosjean walking away from an inferno after first lap crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"It was scary. He got away with it, I think."

Alan van der Merwe, the driver of the FIA's medical car, was one of the first to arrive at the scene with FIA doctor Ian Roberts, who helped rescue Grosjean from the flames

"It was a big surprise. I have never seen that much fire in 12 years," said Van der Merwe.

2:00 Haas boss Gunther Steiner on Romain Grosjean's 'scary' Bahrain crash. Haas boss Gunther Steiner on Romain Grosjean's 'scary' Bahrain crash.

"Romain got out of the car himself, which is pretty amazing after an accident like that.

"All the systems we have worked to develop, everything worked hand-in-hand: the halo, the barriers, the seat-belt. Everything worked. Without just one of those things working, it could have been a very different outcome."

An FIA spokesman said the impact of Grosjean's crash was measured at 53G.

5:01 Alan van der Merwe, the driver of the FIA's medical car says it was a big surprise, and has never seen that much fire in 12 years on the job. Alan van der Merwe, the driver of the FIA's medical car says it was a big surprise, and has never seen that much fire in 12 years on the job.

The accident was triggered when the Haas driver swerved across the front of Daniil Kvyat, making contact with his AlphaTauri.

Lewis Hamilton, who secured 11th victory of F1 2020 after converting pole despite the early red flag, tweeted that he was "so grateful Romain is safe".

He added: "Wow... the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do."