Romain Grosjean accident: Ross Brawn says Halo saved Haas driver's life

F1 chief Ross Brawn believes the Halo head protection device saved Romain Grosjean's life in the violent fiery accident in the Bahrain GP.

F1 and the FIA, the sport's governing body, have said they will begin investigations into what happened in the crash.

Grosjean's Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames after striking the barriers at high speed on the opening lap of Sunday's race, which was immediately suspended.

With the front of his car embedded beyond the barrier, Grosjean was able to extract himself and jump out of the blaze. He has suffered minor burns to his hand and was airlifted to hospital for further assessments, where he will stay overnight.

Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to analyse Romain Grosjean's horrifying accident which took place in the opening moments of the race in Bahrain.

Brawn, F1's managing director of motorsport, believes the Halo - a curved titanium bar above the cockpit where the driver sits - undoubtedly proved its worth in the impact.

"The barrier splitting was a classic problem many years ago and normally it resulted in a fatality. There is absolutely no doubt the Halo was the factor that saved the day - and saved Romain," Brawn told Sky Sports F1.

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner provides an update on Romain Grosjean's condition in hospital.

"All the team behind it just need crediting for forcing it through."

The move to introduce the head protection device in 2018 was criticised in some quarters for both its aesthetics and the fact it was a break with tradition for open-wheel formula cars.

F1 cars have run with the Halo device since the 2018 season as a measure to help reduce head injuries.

Brawn added: "If you recall, there was quite a lot of controversy at the time about introducing it and I don't think anyone now, especially after today, can doubt the validity and value of it.

"Hats off to everyone involved because it was a life-saver today."

