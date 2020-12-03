Romain Grosjean returns to Bahrain track just four days after horror F1 crash, reunited with rescuers

Romain Grosjean returned to the Bahrain paddock on Thursday just four days after his horrific fiery crash and incredible escape, with the Haas driver reunited with his first responders among other delighted Formula 1 personnel.

Grosjean, who miraculously avoided a major injury after his first-lap accident at Sunday's Bahrain GP, is not taking part in this weekend's second race at the Sakhir circuit but, after being discharged from hospital on Wednesday, was welcomed back to the paddock.

Now recovering privately from his burns, Grosjean arrived with bandages on both hands and his left foot, before some emotional reunions.

Grosjean, accompanied by wife Marion who flew to Bahrain this week, met with his Haas team again as well as FIA Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe and FIA medical delegate Ian Roberts.

It’s a pretty emotional garage right now as Romain catches up with all of the team ❤️#HaasF1 #SakhirGP pic.twitter.com/FFze5emb62 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 3, 2020

Van der Merwe and Roberts were the first on the scene following Grosjean's death-defying accident, with Roberts having pulled Grosjean over the barrier and out of the fire.

Grosjean, who credits the Halo head protection device with saving his life, is being replaced by Pietro Fittipaldi at Haas for this weekend's Sakhir GP at a shortened track.

An incredible moment as @RGrosjean meets the two Civil Defence team members who were the first fire marshals at the scene of his accident last Sunday. #F1 #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/s2qSfIamj6 — Bahrain Int. Circuit (@BAH_Int_Circuit) December 3, 2020

But the Frenchman still hopes to return the following week in Abu Dhabi for F1 2020's season-ending race, with Haas boss Guenther Steiner telling Sky Sports that will happen as long as he is "physically and mentally ready".

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has outlined its plan for the investigation into Grosjean's terrifying crash.

Meanwhile, barrier changes have already been made for this weekend's second race at the desert venue, which features a different track layout but includes Turn Three where Grosjean crashed and his Haas car pierced the metal guardrail.

A tyre barrier has now been installed in front of the guardrail at that point of the track.

On Thursday, the FIA announced it had initiated a "detailed analysis" of Grosjean's accident being conducted by its safety department, which unusually investigates around 30 serious accidents in circuit racing worldwide each year.

The investigation is expected to take around six to eight weeks. Findings will then be made public.

The Abu Dhabi GP takes place on December 11-13, and was set to be Grosjean's last in F1 as he is without a seat for next year. Should he return, there would be even more emotional value on that weekend.

Steiner, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News' Craig Slater in Bahrain, admitted that while there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome before that and Haas will "not force him" back in the car, they do want Grosjean to return.

"My ideal with Romain is you tell me next week if you can do it," the team principal said. "My wish would be you are in the car, and if it's the same for you - that is what we are doing.

"You need to decide, are you ready physically, and are you ready mentally?

"At the moment, the aim is to get you in for your last race with Haas F1. That is what I like to do with him, but it's down to him. I will not force him. He's in good spirits, and he's trying to get ready for it."