Valtteri Bottas on F1 expectations ahead of George Russell battle

Valtteri Bottas believes George Russell is well-equipped to hit the ground running on his Mercedes Formula 1 debut this weekend, but is acutely aware that "everyone expects" him to beat the late stand-in and that "it wouldn't look so good" if he didn't.

Mercedes, F1's dominant team and seven-time world champions, have been forced into an unexpected new partnership for this weekend's Sakhir GP in Bahrain, with star driver Lewis Hamilton out following a positive Covid-19 test and Russell, the highly-rated Brit who has shone with Williams over two years, drafted in.

While there will be pressure on Russell to perform, there will arguably be more on Bottas given the short notice of Russell's call-up and the fact he has never driven Mercedes' current car, nor for a race-contending team.

Bottas, who has been in Hamilton's shadow for most of his Mercedes career since joining in 2017, said he was relishing taking on a new team-mate but that he knew he'll the big favourite to dominate this weekend.

"For me, of course its a great motivation to have a new team-mate," Bottas, 131 points behind title-winner Hamilton in the standings, told Sky Sports F1. "I try to be ahead of him, I try to win the race and that's the only thing on my mind.

"For me being part of the team for three years, obviously everyone would expect me to be on pole and win the race. That's my goal. I'm trying to end this season on a positive note and I hope to get the most out of it, and I hope that can help me in the future.

"But I'm sure this young, hungry guy will give it all he's got. He's a talented guy and he's super exited to be in the team."

Bottas, whose contract - renewed earlier this year - expires at the end of next season, refused to view the battle with Russell as a "Mercedes showdown" for a future seat when questioned in the press conference.

But he did admit: "If he beats me, for sure it wouldn't look so good on me if I had a normal race and he beats me fair and square. So obviously I try to avoid that.

"But I'm not a person who thinks like that, I try to turn things into motivation and positive thinking and that's my mindset for this weekend."

Russell has insisted he has "no expectations" and "no pressure" heading into the weekend.

Bottas: Russell has been 'doing a great job' in F1

Bottas and Russell racing this weekend will represent the first time Hamilton hasn't driven a Mercedes in a Grand Prix since 2012.

The Finn said he could "fully relate" to his new team-mate having also made the step-up from Williams, albeit with much more preparation time.

"I'm happy to have George alongside as a team-mate, it's a great opportunity for him," he said. "When I heard about the news, I can fully relate to George because obviously I started with Williams and my first opportunity then outside of Williams was to race for Mercedes.

"I think I know at least a bit how it feels. I don't need to advise George, he's obviously had some time in Formula 1 and he's been doing a great job. He knows most of the team pretty well, and for sure that helps. We are a big, smart, and united team so there's a lot of support to get up to speed with everything."

Adding on Russell's chance and what he expects in terms of a battle, Bottas stated: "I think it's a great opportunity for George to show what he can do.

"It's difficult to know what to expect from George in terms of performance. He knows the team as well but it's also a different car and there are lots of new things."