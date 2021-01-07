Aston Martin reveal title sponsor for F1 2021 season, tease green car

The rebranded Aston Martin Formula 1 team gave a first glimpse of their car livery for the 2021 season on Thursday as they confirmed their new title sponsor ahead of a much-anticipated return to the grid.

The luxury British carmaker, who are returning to F1 as a manufacturer for the first time since 1960, announced a multi-year deal with Cognizant alongside an image of the new branding on the sidepod of a green F1 car.

In doing so, Aston Martin gave another strong hint that they are set to drop the pink colour used by Racing Point - the team's previous name - in recent years and race in their traditional motorsport colours.

The livery will be fully revealed in March.

There are strong hopes for the Aston Martin's new era, not least because of the arrival of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel - and Lawrence Stroll also heralded the news of the title partner.

"The return of Aston Martin to Formula One after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport," said Lawrence Stroll, the team's chairman.

"Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the Formula One team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team.

"I'm hugely proud that we can start this new chapter with the support of Cognizant. In today's world, as the digital revolution continues, I can't think of a more suitable or valuable partner to work with us as we strive to make Aston Martin one of the greatest teams in the sport."

The team will now be known as the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 team, but the deal with the leading American IT brand also goes beyond naming rights.

"Innovation and technology are central pillars for any Formula One team and this long-term partnership is more than just a branding exercise," explained Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

"With a new factory already under construction, Cognizant's expertise and resources will add value in all areas of our IT operations and make a valuable contribution to our performance on track."

Vettel, who will partner Lance Stroll this season after replacing Sergio Perez, insisted that he "can't wait to start working" with his new team after six years with Ferrari.

"There's so much for me to discover over the next few months and I'm incredibly determined to help make this team even more successful," said the German. "Before we know it, we will be at the first race, seeing this famous name back where it belongs. I'm proud to be part of this journey."