F1 engine freeze approved for 2022 in boost for Red Bull as sprint races finds favour

An engine development 'freeze' in Formula 1 is set to be introduced from 2022 after it gained unanimous approval in a meeting of the F1 Commission.

In a move which is set to pave the way for Red Bull to take over the running of Honda's engines from next year when the Japanese manufacturer leaves the sport, engine development for all manufacturers will be stopped at the end of this year for the remainder of the sport's current engine era.

The idea to trial three Saturday 'sprint' races was also discussed for the first time, with the idea receiving "broad agreement" among the teams. Further talks are now set take place to finesse the concept before the 2021 season before a final vote is taken.

"All teams recognised the major importance of engaging fans in new and innovative ways to ensure an even more exciting weekend format," read a joint FIA-F1 statement.

"There was, therefore, broad support from all parties for a new qualifying format at some races, and a working group has been tasked with creating a complete plan with the aim to reach a final decision before the start for the 2021 Championship."

In what would be a break with tradition, a shorter race on a Saturday would be held on a trial basis at three venues - believed to be Montreal, Monza and Brazil. Qualifying at these events would be moved to Friday with the result from this session to set the grid for the sprint race.

Reduced points would be on offer.

The result of the Saturday race would then form the grid for the main Grand Prix in its usual slot on a Sunday.

As reported by Sky Sports on Wednesday, F1 also intends for Portugal to take up the vacant slot on the 2021 season. The event, pending the signing of an agreement with the Portimao promoter, will take place on May 2,

