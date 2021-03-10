Ferrari launch SF21 car for 2021 Formula 1 season with new engine and hope of much-improved form

Ferrari will attempt to make an immediate recovery from their worst season in 40 years with the new SF21 car, which was finally unveiled on the eve of pre-season testing.

The final team to present their car for 2021, the Scuderia's latest challenger features an all-new power unit and revisions to the rear as Ferrari bid to make a big improvement on last year's sixth place in the Constructors' Championship.

Although bedecked in the Prancing Horse's famous red, the team's livery has been notably reworked for 2021 with a historic burgundy shade at the rear and green branding for sponsorship reasons on the engine cover.

But of more significance to the team's fortunes in 2021 will be the performance improvements they have managed to make over the winter.

Although development improvements teams can make from last year's cars have been limited like never before on cost grounds amid the pandemic, Ferrari have made clear they have worked hard to maximise the areas they can develop.

Key to this will be rediscovering lost performance from their engine, where development has remained unrestricted over the winter.

Ferrari fell to the foot of the F1's power stakes last year in the wake of a private settlement with the FIA and a number of engine-related technical directives the previous winter, and have now introduced a "completely new" engine for 2021.

A revised layout for the turbo is among the changes.

"This car was born out of last year's car due to the new regulations so it was partially frozen, but we tried to improve it in all of its areas, wherever it was possible," said team boss Mattia Binotto.

"The aerodynamics was revised, and it has a completely new power unit. Its livery has also changed, the posterior is a burgundy colour similar to the very first Ferrari racing car, the 125S.

"It's the same colour we used last year at Mugello to celebrate our 1000th Grand Prix. This year is going to be full of challenges.

"Visually, we've drawn on our history but we're also looking towards the future, which will always be defined by our Ferrari red."

The SF21 also features a revised nose, while the team also confirmed changes to the car's transmission.

Carlos Sainz has replaced Sebastian Vettel next to Charles Leclerc in Ferrari's driver line-up. They will drive the SF21 for the first time in a filming day in Bahrain on Thursday ahead of the start of pre-season testing live on Sky Sports F1 on Friday morning from 7am.

