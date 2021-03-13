F1 Testing 2021: The fastest laps and mileage charts for each team as pre-season starts in Bahrain
The quickest laps in testing by driver and team - plus the most laps completed as the 2021 season gets under way in the desert.
Last Updated: 13/03/21 5:35pm
The fastest laps of pre-season testing per driver
|Driver
|Team
|Test Day
|Lap Time
|Tyres
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Day Two
|1:30.289
|C5
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Day Two
|1:30.413
|C5
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Day Two
|1:30.460
|C5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Day Two
|1:30.586
|C4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Day One
|1:30.674
|C3
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Day Two
|1:30.760
|C5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Day Two
|1:30.886
|C5
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Day One
|1:31.146
|C4
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Day Two
|1:31.672
|C4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Day Two
|1:31.682
|C2
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Day One
|1:31.919
|C3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|Day One
|1:32.203
|C2
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|Day Two
|1:32.339
|C2
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Day Two
|1:32.684
|C4
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|Day Two
|1:32.883
|C4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Day One
|1:32.912
|C2
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|Day Two
|1:33.101
|C4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Day One
|1:33.320
|C3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|Day One
|1:33.742
|Test
|Roy Nissany
|Williams
|Day One
|1:34.789
|C3
The fastest laps of pre-season testing per team
|Team
|Driver
|Test Day
|Time
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas
|Day Two
|1:30.289
|AlphaTauri
|Pierre Gasly
|Day Two
|1:30.413
|Aston Martin
|Lance Stroll
|Day Two
|1:30.460
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Day Two
|1:30.586
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Day One
|1:30.674
|Alfa Romeo
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Day Two
|1:30.760
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Day Two
|1:30.886
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|Day One
|1:31.146
|Williams
|Nicholas Latifi
|Day Two
|1:31.672
|Haas
|Mick Schumacher
|Day Two
|1:32.883
The most laps completed per team
|Team
|Number of laps
|Alpine
|257
|Alfa Romeo
|256
|Red Bull
|256
|AlphaTauri
|255
|Haas
|249
|Ferrari
|245
|Williams
|215
|McLaren
|195
|Aston Martin
|178
|Mercedes
|164