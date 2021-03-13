F1 News

News

F1 Testing 2021: The fastest laps and mileage charts for each team as pre-season starts in Bahrain

The quickest laps in testing by driver and team - plus the most laps completed as the 2021 season gets under way in the desert.

Last Updated: 13/03/21 5:35pm

Last updated at end of Day Two

The fastest laps of pre-season testing per driver

Driver Team Test Day Lap Time Tyres
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Day Two 1:30.289 C5
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Day Two 1:30.413 C5
Lance Stroll Aston Martin Day Two 1:30.460 C5
Lando Norris McLaren Day Two 1:30.586 C4
Max Verstappen Red Bull Day One 1:30.674 C3
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Day Two 1:30.760 C5
Charles Leclerc Ferrari Day Two 1:30.886 C5
Esteban Ocon Alpine Day One 1:31.146 C4
Nicholas Latifi Williams Day Two 1:31.672 C4
Sergio Perez Red Bull Day Two 1:31.682 C2
Carlos Sainz Ferrari Day One 1:31.919 C3
Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Day One 1:32.203 C2
Fernando Alonso Alpine Day Two 1:32.339 C2
Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Day Two 1:32.684 C4
Mick Schumacher Haas Day Two 1:32.883 C4
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Day One 1:32.912 C2
Nikita Mazepin Haas Day Two 1:33.101 C4
Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Day One 1:33.320 C3
Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Day One 1:33.742 Test
Roy Nissany Williams Day One 1:34.789 C3

The fastest laps of pre-season testing per team

Team Driver Test Day Time
Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Day Two 1:30.289
AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Day Two 1:30.413
Aston Martin Lance Stroll Day Two 1:30.460
McLaren Lando Norris Day Two 1:30.586
Red Bull Max Verstappen Day One 1:30.674
Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Day Two 1:30.760
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Day Two 1:30.886
Alpine Esteban Ocon Day One 1:31.146
Williams Nicholas Latifi Day Two 1:31.672
Haas Mick Schumacher Day Two 1:32.883

The most laps completed per team

Team Number of laps
Alpine 257
Alfa Romeo 256
Red Bull 256
AlphaTauri 255
Haas 249
Ferrari 245
Williams 215
McLaren 195
Aston Martin 178
Mercedes 164

Trending

©2021 Sky UK