F1 Testing Day Three: Red Bull's Max Verstappen fastest for test to give Mercedes food for thought

1:22 While on an out lap during the final testing session in Bahrain, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton goes for a spin! While on an out lap during the final testing session in Bahrain, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton goes for a spin!

Max Verstappen underlined the threat Red Bull seem poised to carry to Mercedes when the F1 season begins in two weeks' time by topping the final day of testing in Bahrain.

On the day Lewis Hamilton predicted Red Bull would be a "different animal" this year after an impressive pre-season, Verstappen set the quickest time of the shortened three-day programme with a lap of 1:28.960.

Hamilton and Mercedes were fifth, one second off the pace, and the seven-time champion also spun late on.

All of the leading times came in the closing hour of the session under Bahrain's floodlights, with teams trying shorter simulations with the quickest tyres on what would have been varying levels of fuel.

"This test has shown us that the order has been mixed up a little bit, and to an extent, closed up," said Sky F1's Martin Brundle ahead of the season-opening Bahrain GP on March 26-28, live only on Sky Sports F1.

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda, who has impressed in his first pre-season, ran Verstappen closest on the timesheet with a series of quick laps in an AlphaTauri car that has also caught the eye this week.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen were third and fourth respectively but, in a rarity for testing, banged wheels amid a apparent track disagreement in the closing seconds of running.

Has the gap closed to Mercedes?

Although Mercedes ostensibly finished the test one second behind the pace of Red Bull, the reality is that F1's dominant force of the last seven years will be rather closer than that when the racing season begins back at the same venue.

However, the first test with their new W12 has undoubtedly proved trickier than the early running with most of its title-winning predecessors in the hybrid-turbo era.

Mercedes completed a healthy haul of 140 laps on Day Three between Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who ended up 16th after running in the hotter morning session, but their Day One gearbox delay meant they still ended up bottom of the combined mileage table for the three days.

Hamilton also spun for the second successive day, this time at the final corner, although he was able to continue without further delay.

Ferrari and Aston Martin both ran into reliability problems, a particular blow to the latter who had also experienced delays with the AMR21 on the opening two days.

New signing Sebastian Vettel started the afternoon strongly, completing 56 laps on high fuel, but lost much of the final hour when the track was at its best due to a loss of boost pressure on his Mercedes-powered car.

More to follow…

Bahrain Testing: Day Three timesheet

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:28.960, 64 laps, soft tyres (C4)

2. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, +0.093, 91 laps, soft tyres (C5)

3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +0.651, 79 laps, soft tyres (C4)

4. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, +0.806, 166laps, soft tyres (C5)

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, +1.065, 54 laps, soft tyres (C5)

6. George Russell, Williams, +1.157, 158 laps, soft tyres (C5)

7. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, +1.184, 76 laps, soft tyres (C4)

8. Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +1.227, 49 laps, soft tyres (C4)

9. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, +1.358, 78 laps, soft tyres (C4)

10. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +1.526, 80 laps, medium tyres (C3)

11. Lando Norris, McLaren, +1.701, 56 laps, medium tyres (C3)

12. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, +1.868, 76 laps, soft tyres (C4)

13. Esteban Ocon, Alpine, +2.350, 61 laps, medium tyres (C3)

14. Nikita Mazepin, Haas, +2.571, 67 laps, soft tyres (C4)

15. Mick Schumacher, Haas, +3.093, 78 laps, medium tyres (C3)

16. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, +3.446, 86 laps, medium tyres (C3)

17. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, +6.081, 56 laps, medium tyres (C3)

18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +7.140, 80 laps, medium tyres (C3)