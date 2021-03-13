F1 News

Murray Walker 'was Mr Formula 1': Tributes pour in for legendary commentator

Tributes from around the world of motorsport after Formula 1 commentary legend Murray Walker passes away at the age of 97

Last Updated: 13/03/21 8:17pm
Sky Sports' Martin Brundle says everyone in the world of F1 will mourn the loss of legendary commentator Murray Walker, who has died aged 97
The motorsport world has paid tribute to "Mr Formula 1" Murray Walker.

Walker, whose iconic voice was an essential backdrop to F1 for 25 years, passed away on Saturday at the age of 97.

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle led tributes to the late, great Murray, who he started his broadcasting career alongside.

"He was a wonderful character, always so full of life, full of fun and positive enthusiasm," Brundle said, who started 158 Grands Prix before joining Walker in the commentary booth in 1997.

"We all loved him. In a high level sport, where you are universally loved and respected and regarded, I would think is quite unusual because that's the sort of personality he was, he was so good at what he did.

"He had a passion for Formula 1 that is almost unsurpassed. The whole of our sport will be hugely saddened by this news."

Walker was widely regarded as the Voice of F1.

"They broke the mould when Murray was born, there will never be another Murray Walker," Brundle added. "I always say that learning to commentate on motorsport alongside Murray Walker for a number of years is like having Pele teaching you how to kick a ball, because he was so good at it, he was so diligent. He worked so hard.

"Farewell Murray, it was a total privilege to know you and in some way share part of your life and your enthusiasm."

Sky F1 commentator David Croft also praised Walker.

"Murray Walker inspired everyone in the motorsport community," Croft said. "He was a man that ignited passion for sport and its storytelling like no other.

"Murray Walker was a inspiration to us all. He was truly the most gorgeous man to get to know, but the beauty of Murray was that we all felt that we knew him.

"He was a fan of life. A fan of happiness. And a huge fan of motorsport, the sport that just made him tick. He enjoyed every single minute in the paddock.

"He will always be the Voice of Formula 1."

Ted Kravitz, speaking alongside Croft in Bahrain, said: "He was a complete master of his craft.

"It's not an exaggeration to say Murray was Mr Formula 1. He brought the sport into our living rooms, we connected with him.

"Events of Formula 1, you don't recognise them without Murray Walker's voice. He had the knowledge. He had the passion. He had the emotion. He had the enthusiasm. But he retained an almost child-like boyish enthusiasm about the sport, and that's the way he connected with so many people about the sport he loved."

