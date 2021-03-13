Murray Walker, the Formula 1 commentary legend, dies aged 97

Murray Walker, the legendary Formula 1 commentator, has passed away aged 97.

Widely regarded as the Voice of F1 in a motorsport commentary career that spanned 60 years until 2001, Walker was a household name around the world.

"It's with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE," said the British Racing Drivers' Club in a statement.

"A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nations favourite commentator and a contagious smile.

"We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. RIP our friend."

Martin Brundle began his commentary career next to Walker at ITV in 1997 and said: "Rest in Peace Murray Walker.

"Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula One legend."

David Croft, Brundle's fellow Sky Sports F1 commentator, tweeted: "Rest in Peace Murray Walker, a gentleman and a legend in every sense of the word.

"It was an honour to know you, a delight to spend time in your company and inspiring to listen and learn from you. THE voice of Formula 1 and always will be. Thankyou."

