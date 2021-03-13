F1 News

F1 Testing 2021: The fastest laps and mileage charts for each team as pre-season starts in Bahrain

The quickest laps in testing by driver and team - plus the most laps completed as the 2021 season gets under way in the desert.

Last Updated: 13/03/21 11:30am

Last updated at 11am on Day Two

The fastest laps of pre-season testing per driver

Driver Team Test Day Lap Time
Max Verstappen Red Bull Day One 1:30.674
Lando Norris McLaren Day One 1:30.889
Esteban Ocon Alpine Day One 1:31.146
Lance Stroll Aston Martin Day One 1:31.782
Carlos Sainz Ferrari Day One 1:31.919
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Day One 1:31.945
Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Day One 1:32.203
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Day One 1:32.231
Fernando Alonso Alpine Day Two 1:32.339
Sergio Perez Red Bull Day Two 1:32.478
Nicholas Latifi Williams Day Two 1:32.541
Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Day Two 1:32.684
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Day One 1:32.912
Nikita Mazepin Haas Day Two 1:33.101
Charles Leclerc Ferrari Day One 1:33.242
Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Day One 1:33.320
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Day One 1:33.742
Roy Nissany Williams Day One 1:34.789
Mick Schumacher Haas Day One 1:36.127
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Day One 1:36.850

The fastest laps of pre-season testing per team

Team Driver Test Day Time
Red Bull Max Verstappen Day One 1:30.674
McLaren Lando Norris Day One 1:30.889
Alpine Esteban Ocon Day One 1:31.146
Aston Martin Lance Stroll Day One 1:31.782
Ferrari Carlos Sainz Day One 1:31.919
Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Day One 1:31.945
AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Day One 1:32.231
Williams Nicholas Latifi Day Two 1:32.541
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Day One 1:32.912
Haas Nikita Mazepin Day Two 1:33.101

The most laps completed per team

Team Number of laps
Alfa Romeo 204
Alpine 188
Red Bull 177
AlphaTauri 168
Haas 160
McLaren 142
Williams 130
Ferrari 115
Aston Martin 107
Mercedes 106

