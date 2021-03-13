F1 Testing 2021: The fastest laps and mileage charts for each team as pre-season starts in Bahrain
The quickest laps in testing by driver and team - plus the most laps completed as the 2021 season gets under way in the desert.
Last Updated: 13/03/21 11:30am
The fastest laps of pre-season testing per driver
|Driver
|Team
|Test Day
|Lap Time
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Day One
|1:30.674
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Day One
|1:30.889
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Day One
|1:31.146
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Day One
|1:31.782
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Day One
|1:31.919
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Day One
|1:31.945
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|Day One
|1:32.203
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Day One
|1:32.231
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|Day Two
|1:32.339
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Day Two
|1:32.478
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Day Two
|1:32.541
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Day Two
|1:32.684
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Day One
|1:32.912
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|Day Two
|1:33.101
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Day One
|1:33.242
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Day One
|1:33.320
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Day One
|1:33.742
|Roy Nissany
|Williams
|Day One
|1:34.789
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|Day One
|1:36.127
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Day One
|1:36.850
The fastest laps of pre-season testing per team
|Team
|Driver
|Test Day
|Time
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Day One
|1:30.674
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Day One
|1:30.889
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|Day One
|1:31.146
|Aston Martin
|Lance Stroll
|Day One
|1:31.782
|Ferrari
|Carlos Sainz
|Day One
|1:31.919
|Alfa Romeo
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Day One
|1:31.945
|AlphaTauri
|Pierre Gasly
|Day One
|1:32.231
|Williams
|Nicholas Latifi
|Day Two
|1:32.541
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|Day One
|1:32.912
|Haas
|Nikita Mazepin
|Day Two
|1:33.101
The most laps completed per team
|Team
|Number of laps
|Alfa Romeo
|204
|Alpine
|188
|Red Bull
|177
|AlphaTauri
|168
|Haas
|160
|McLaren
|142
|Williams
|130
|Ferrari
|115
|Aston Martin
|107
|Mercedes
|106