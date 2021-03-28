Bahrain GP: Lewis Hamilton fends off Max Verstappen in thrilling late duel to win first F1 2021 race

Formula 1 2021 is alive and kicking as Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain GP after surviving a gripping late-race battle with Max Verstappen - with the season-opener serving up an epic, and feisty, superstar duel.

The lead changed hands three times between the predicted title protagonists before Verstappen, who started on pole, chased down Hamilton in the closing stages - even passing the Mercedes with three laps remaining as Red Bull looked set to lay down their marker for the championship.

But, dramatically, Verstappen was forced to cede the position back to Hamilton after executing the move at Turn Four while off the track.

Hamilton then withstood immense pressure on older tyres in the remaining laps to take his first season-opening win since 2015, giving the Englishman the perfect start in his pursuit of an historic eighth title.

"It was one of the hardest races I've had for a while," said Hamilton.

"They have had an amazing performance all weekend, so it was going to take something really special."

More to follow...