Miami GP to join the Formula 1 calendar from 2022 season at Hard Rock Stadium in landmark race deal

F1 held a fan festival on the streets of Miami in 2018

The Miami Grand Prix will join the Formula 1 calendar from the 2022 season on a circuit at Hard Rock Stadium.

In a landmark announcement for F1's American owners, Liberty Media, the race in Miami Gardens, Florida will join the calendar on a 10-year deal and become the country's second race on the current schedule after the United States GP in Austin.

The exact time of the season that the Miami race will take place will be announced in due course.

F1 says the circuit will be 5.41km (3.36 miles) in length have 19 corners, three straights and potential for three DRS overtaking zones. Hard Rock Stadium is the home ground of the NFL's Miami Dolphins and 'will sit at the heart of the circuit'.

"We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022," said F1's president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"The US is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race.

"We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community."

"We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport's history."

In a statement, the sport said that: "Formula 1 and the promoter will be working closely with the local community to ensure an allotment of discounted tickets for Miami Gardens residents, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport.

"Additionally, there will be a programme to support local businesses and the community to ensure they get the full benefits of the race being in Miami Gardens, including a STEM education programme through F1 in Schools as well as the opportunity for local businesses to be part of the race weekend."