Canadian GP replaced on F1 2021 calendar by Turkish GP due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

The Canadian GP will not take place for the second successive year due to Covid-19 and will be replaced in its June slot by Turkey.

F1 says that international travel restrictions in Canada meant it "became impossible for Formula 1 to enter the country without a mandatory 14-day quarantine" for the Montreal event.

The Turkish GP at Istanbul Park will instead take over the June 11-13 slot.

Turkey proved a popular addition to last year's revamped schedule after a nine-year absence from the sport and the November race proved one of the year's most exciting, with Lewis Hamilton clinching his record-equalling seventh world title in the wet.

"While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"I know all our fans are excited by the dramatic start to the season and Turkey is a great circuit that delivers great battles on the track."

Turkey will now form a more logistically-friendly double header with Azerbaijan, which takes place the week before.

Canada's event at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is one of the sport's most long-standing and popular races and, while it will again not take place this year, F1 announced a two-year contract extension on its deal for the race which now runs to 2031.

"I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Canada for all of their efforts in recent weeks but the travel situation made our plans impossible," added Domenicali.

"I equally want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for their ongoing willingness to host a Formula 1 race that shows the huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix.

"We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period."

What does the rest of the F1 calendar look like now? Date Grand Prix May 2 Portuguese GP May 9 Spanish GP May 23 Monaco GP June 6 Azerbaijan GP June 13 Turkish GP June 27 French GP July 4 Austrian GP July 18 British GP August 1 Hungarian GP August 29 Belgian GP September 5 Dutch GP September 12 Italian GP September 26 Russian GP October 3 Singapore GP October 10 Japanese GP October 24 United States GP October 31 Mexico City GP November 7 Sao Paulo GP November 21 Australian GP December 5 Saudi Arabian GP December 12 Abu Dhabi GP

In its statement on Canada, F1 added: "We will work with the promoter to ensure those with tickets from 2020 & 2021 races get the options of a refund or to transfer their tickets to next year's race and look forward to racing in Canada in 2022."

