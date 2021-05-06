Watch The F1 Show for free on YouTube with ultimate preview to Spanish Grand Prix

Tune in to Sky Sports F1's Thursday preview show live from the paddock as we look ahead to the fourth round of the 2021 season at Barcelona this weekend.

In The F1 Show from 5pm, which is free to view above via our YouTube channel in the UK and Ireland - our team of experts will look at all the major talking points leading up to the weekend, reveal some special features, while we'll also hear from the drivers on the sport's media day.

The perfect way to start your F1 weekend!

Watch The F1 Show for free by clicking play on the YouTube video above.