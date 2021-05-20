Monaco GP: Ferrari outpace Mercedes, Red Bull in surprise flying performance in Practice Two
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finish first and second for Ferrari, who end the opening day of Monaco running ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull; F1 action at Monaco GP resumes on Saturday after Friday's traditional 'rest day', all live on Sky Sports
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 20/05/21 3:08pm
Ferrari caused a surprise on the opening day of the Monaco GP by setting the pace ahead of title challengers Mercedes and Red Bull in second practice.
Already fast on harder tyres in the morning session, Ferrari hit the front with both their cars in the afternoon on the lower-fuel simulations on soft tyres.
Monaco's own Charles Leclerc, who lost P1 due to a gearbox fault on his car, topped team-mate Carlos Sainz by 0.112s with a best lap of 1:11.684.
Ferrari are yet to register a podium finish in 2021, and last won a race two seasons ago, but have been an improved force towards the head of the midfield so far this season after a dismal 2020.
Lewis Hamilton, the championship leader, worked his way up to third for Mercedes just ahead of title rival Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.
Valtteri Bottas was fifth in the other Mercedes ahead of Lando Norris in the special Gulf-liveried McLaren.
Mick Schumacher, one of four Monaco F1 rookies in the field, brought the afternoon session to a slightly early conclusion when he tagged the barriers entering Casino Square and brought out the red flags.
More to follow...