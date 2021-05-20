Monaco GP: Ferrari outpace Mercedes, Red Bull in surprise flying performance in Practice Two

Ferrari caused a surprise on the opening day of the Monaco GP by setting the pace ahead of title challengers Mercedes and Red Bull in second practice.

Already fast on harder tyres in the morning session, Ferrari hit the front with both their cars in the afternoon on the lower-fuel simulations on soft tyres.

Monaco's own Charles Leclerc, who lost P1 due to a gearbox fault on his car, topped team-mate Carlos Sainz by 0.112s with a best lap of 1:11.684.

Ferrari are yet to register a podium finish in 2021, and last won a race two seasons ago, but have been an improved force towards the head of the midfield so far this season after a dismal 2020.

Lewis Hamilton, the championship leader, worked his way up to third for Mercedes just ahead of title rival Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Valtteri Bottas was fifth in the other Mercedes ahead of Lando Norris in the special Gulf-liveried McLaren.

1:30 Mick Schumacher had a bump with the barriers and has now stopped his Haas car on track during practice two. Mick Schumacher had a bump with the barriers and has now stopped his Haas car on track during practice two.

Mick Schumacher, one of four Monaco F1 rookies in the field, brought the afternoon session to a slightly early conclusion when he tagged the barriers entering Casino Square and brought out the red flags.

More to follow...