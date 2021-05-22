Monaco GP qualifying: Carlos Sainz says pole chance miss 'tough to accept', Daniel Ricciardo baffled by pace

2:24 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz felt he had the pace to take pole position and admits he's very disappointed to finish fourth in qualifying Ferrari's Carlos Sainz felt he had the pace to take pole position and admits he's very disappointed to finish fourth in qualifying

Carlos Sainz says missing out on his final lap in Monaco GP qualifying due to team-mate Charles Leclerc's crash is "tough to accept", describing it as "one of my frustrating moments as a racing driver".

Sainz is set to line up fourth for Sunday's race - his highest slot of the season - but had been flirting with the top spots throughout practice and qualifying with Ferrari displaying much-improved pace around the twisty streets.

Like drivers such as Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, he feels he could have fought for pole position had Leclerc's crash not brought out red flags at the end of Q3.

"Very, very frustrating," Sainz, a 2021 signing at Ferrari, told Sky Sports F1. "Tough to accept.

"It's not like every day of your life you get the chance to go for a pole lap around Monaco and to not even have that opportunity to go for that second run is extremely frustrating.

"You can imagine today I'm disappointed because I've had the pace all weekend to be on the front row, or not, it depends on Charles, Max or me putting the lap together, but to at least go for it."

Sainz has never qualified on the front row before, but is now set to watch his team-mate lead the race from pole.

"It's difficult," he added. "I must admit I think this is one of my most frustrating moments as a racing driver. It's very tricky to digest it."

🇲🇨Frustration is the word. I had the pace to put the car up there.Prep lap was compromised with traffic and then the red flag.Not many chances to be P1 in Monaco, so very disappointing. Well done to the team for a strong car.We’ll play our cards tomorrow

👉https://t.co/yQQWar7DPV pic.twitter.com/N73yvCMaJd — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 22, 2021

Asked if he can take the positives from a quick start to the showpiece weekend, Sainz said: "When I look back, maybe I'll be prouder than I am. But I'm a competitive animal.

"The big picture is to be a positive, but the narrow vision of going into qualifying knowing I can put it on pole for the race on Sunday and now lining up fourth is tremendously frustrating."

Ricciardo baffled by McLaren pace

A "confused" Daniel Ricciardo says he "doesn't have an answer" for why he was so far off the pace compared to team-mate Lando Norris in Monaco GP qualifying, stating there are things he and McLaren need to "figure out".

Ricciardo, a two-time Monaco pole-sitter and one-time winner, had arrived in Monaco with a 3-1 qualifying record over Norris in 2021 but has been uncharacteristically slow around the streets all weekend. He finished qualifying in 12th, with Norris - up in fifth - one second faster by the end of the session.

1:17 McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo will start from 12th on the grid after a disappointing qualifying in Monaco McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo will start from 12th on the grid after a disappointing qualifying in Monaco

"It's more confusing than frustrating at the moment," Ricciardo told F1. "That's the emotion. There were some laps where you think, that was a bit messy, and you understand why you're a few tenths off - but I was kind of a second off the whole weekend. A second is an eternity and I don't truly have an answer for that.

"You can explain maybe a couple of tenths and this and that, but especially around here... I don't feel I forgot how to drive this track.

"There are a few things we've got to figure out. In Q1 I remember I crossed the line and felt like I'd done a good lap and I think I was 1.2s slower than Lando at that stage. I've been doing this long enough... you know if you're a second off and that didn't feel like it.

"I don't want to also say there's excuses but there's definitely something we've got to try and dig a little deeper to find out."