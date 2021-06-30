Austrian GP schedule: When to watch the race, qualifying and practice live on Sky Sports F1

F1's action-packed triple header concludes with the second race from the Red Bull Ring, the Austrian Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

Remaining in the picturesque Styrian hills, Red Bull and Max Verstappen will aim to build on their points-lead-extending success in last week's first race around the team's home track.

But, as we saw last year when Austria and Silverstone staged back-to-back events, no two Formula 1 races are ever the same - even on the same circuit - with teams who disappointed at race one able to put lessons into immediate practice.

Coverage of the season's ninth round is live across the weekend on Sky Sports F1, with Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race each starting at 2pm once again.

Sky F1's coverage begins on Thursday afternoon with The F1 Show live at 5pm, which is also available to stream for free in the UK and Ireland on YouTube.

3:36 Watch our fast-paced Weekend Rewind of the highlights on and off track from the Styrian GP on Sky Sports F1. Watch our fast-paced Weekend Rewind of the highlights on and off track from the Styrian GP on Sky Sports F1.

When to watch: Sky Sports F1's Austrian GP schedule

Friday

8.25am: F3 Practice Live

10am: Austrian GP Practice One Live (Session starts at 10.30am)

12.45pm: F3 Qualifying Live

1.45pm: Austrian GP Practice Two Live (Session starts at 2pm)

Saturday

9.25am: F3 Sprint Race One

10.45am: Austrian GP Practice Three Live (Session starts at 11am)

1pm: Austrian GP Qualifying Build-up Live

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying Live

4.35pm: F3 Sprint Race Two

Sunday

9.55am: F3 Feature Race Live

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Live

2pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE

4pm: Chequered Flag Live

7pm: Race highlights