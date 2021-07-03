Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract with two-year Formula 1 deal confirmed

Lewis Hamilton has signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes that will keep him with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

The deal extends Hamilton's nine-year stay and will take the seven-time world champion and Mercedes, Formula 1's most successful driver-team combination, into the sport's much-changed new era from 2022.

It also means Hamilton is committed to F1 until at least the age of 38, with 2023 set to be his 17th season.

"It is hard to believe it's been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years," said Hamilton, who has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes.

"We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track."

Hamilton's previous contract, while only signed in February, was only for one year. He is currently 18 points Max Verstappen in a hotly-contested championship battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.

"As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver to have in our team than Lewis," said team boss Toto Wolff. "His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race-craft, he is at the peak of his powers.

"We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year - and that's why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competition on track.

"I have always said that as long as Lewis still possesses the fire for racing, he can continue as long as he wants."

Just like his last deal, Hamilton cited Mercedes' work in helping improve diversity in F1 as a key factor.

"I'm incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport," added the Englishman, 36. "They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.

"Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the Board for their continued trust in me. We're entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can't wait to see what else we can achieve together."

More to follow.