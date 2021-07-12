Lando Norris: McLaren driver has watch stolen at Wembley after England's Euro final defeat

McLaren driver Lando Norris had his watch taken in an incident at Wembley

Formula One driver Lando Norris had his watch stolen at Wembley after England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

McLaren said the 21-year-old Briton was unharmed but shaken after the "incident".

The team said in a statement: "McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

"As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."

The Metropolitan Police have made 86 arrests in connection with the policing operation for the Euro 2020 final after disorder in London on Sunday.

Trouble among fans took place outside Wembley as England were beaten on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final

As many as 53 of these arrests were made at Wembley, where England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout, police said on Monday.

People were arrested for a range of offences including assault, drunkenness and public order offences.

Nineteen police officers were injured, including one who lost a tooth in the disorder, while another suffered a broken hand.

Wembley officials confirmed on Sunday a "small group" of ticketless fans breached security and gained access into the stadium before the match.