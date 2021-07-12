Euro 2020: Metropolitan Police make 86 arrests in connection with Italy vs England final

Met Police make 86 arrests as part of policing operation for Euro 2020 final; "small group" of ticketless fans breached security and gained access to Wembley before kick-off; England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout

The Metropolitan Police have made 86 arrests in connection with the policing operation for the Euro 2020 final after disorder in London on Sunday.

As many as 53 of these arrests were made at Wembley, where England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout, police said on Monday.

People were arrested for a range of offences including assault, drunkenness and public order offences.

Nineteen police officers were injured, including one who lost a tooth in the disorder, while another suffered a broken hand.

Wembley officials confirmed on Sunday a "small group" of ticketless fans breached security and gained access into the stadium before the match.

Footage also emerged in the hours before the final of disorder in Leicester Square.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Laurence Taylor said the police "did not lose control at any point".

He added: "Clearly there was behaviour from some individuals that was unacceptable.

"How Wembley managed the fans inside the venue is for Wembley and policing is for outside.

"But it is a really important relationship and we worked really closely with them on the night for unprecedented scenes that were challenging but we dealt with quickly and effectively."

The FA has since promised a full review of the circumstances which surrounded the breach of security at Wembley.

The Football Association earlier condemned the "entirely unacceptable" actions of those who forced their way into the stadium.

A FA spokesperson said in a statement: "These people are an embarrassment to the England team and to all of the true fans who wanted to enjoy one of the most important matches in our history.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to take action against anyone who is identified to have illegally forced their way into the stadium."

England were playing in a men's major tournament final for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.