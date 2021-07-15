Formula 1 reveal all-new 2022 car aimed at improving racing and increasing competition

Formula 1 has revealed a first life-size model of what the sport's new revolutionary cars will look like when the new rules era begins next year.

With bigger tyres and scaled-back aerodynamics to facilitate closer racing and with the aim of making the sport more competitive, 2022's cars represent what Red Bull's legendary designer Adrian Newey this week described to Sky Sports as the biggest technical rules change in F1 since 1982.

Although teams are currently designing their own cars to meet the regulations, meaning they will not look exactly like the special-liveried model revealed by F1 at Silverstone, the concept is certainly dramatically different from recent history.

The cars feature new-look, and simplified, front and rear wings, in addition to a ground-effect floor. There are front wheel defectors to aid air flow over the car, while tyres have also been increased to 18 inches.

"The 2022 regulations from the FIA will create the conditions for closer racing where the cars can get closer to each other," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Elegant, streamlined and be designed to race to the limit."

Ross Brawn, F1's managing director of motorsport, said: "We think it's a fantastic race car.

"We want the best drivers to win but we want much closer competition. We want them battling wheel-to-wheel."

The technical rules are designed to go hand-in-hand with the cost control regulations already introduced for this year, which has seen a budget cap of $145m introduced for all teams on performance spending and limits placed on aero development.

The 2022 cars will retain the existing hybrid-turbo V6 engines, with the power units set for their own overhaul from 2025.

More to follow.