Hungarian GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton back on F1 pole with Max Verstappen third on grid

1:34 Lewis Hamilton was subjected to booing by some of the fans after qualifying on pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton was subjected to booing by some of the fans after qualifying on pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton claimed a surprisingly dominant pole position as part of a Mercedes front-row lockout ahead of Max Verstappen in Hungarian GP qualifying.

Taking an official pole for the first time since May, Hamilton lapped three tenths of a second faster than team-mate Valtteri Bottas and four tenths clear of Red Bull rival Verstappen, who he trails by eight points in the championship after the dramatic events of Silverstone.

Hamilton was booed by some of the crowd in the main grandstand, which contained a large contingent of Verstappen fans, as he conducted his TV interview after the session.

"I appreciate the great support I have here," said Hamilton. "Honestly, I've never actually felt so great with the booing, if anything it just fuels me. So I don't really mind it."

Hamilton's first Q3 time of 1:15.419 was enough to secure his 101st pole. The Englishman did not improve on his final run after a slow out lap in which he ran behind Bottas but ahead of the Red Bulls.

2:31 Karun Chandhok takes a look at Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's qualifying laps for the Hungarian GP. Karun Chandhok takes a look at Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's qualifying laps for the Hungarian GP.

Sergio Perez, behind Hamilton and Red Bull team-mate Verstappen in the queue, failed to cross the line in time for a final attempt.

"It's a bit of gamesmanship," suggested Red Bull boss Christian Horner to Sky F1. "Lewis has got a hell of a lap in the bank and then obviously he's just backing things up and obviously doesn't want to give our cars a clean run.

"But it's his right to do that, he's got the track position, so we haven't got a major issue. It's all about tomorrow now."

🗣"It's a bit of gamesmanship... It's his right, we haven't got a major issue"



Christian Horner has no complaints over the final Q3 out lap after Sergio Perez missed out on a final run.#SkyF1 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/glR0gJPWRj — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 31, 2021

Speaking in the press conference, Hamilton said: "Everyone was doing a slow out lap, so it was no different to any other lap. I'm not playing any tactics. I don't need to play no tactics, I know what I'm doing in the car. I'm fast enough, I don't need to have tactics."

In an additional boost for Mercedes for Sunday, Hamilton and Bottas will start the race on the more durable medium tyres compared to the Red Bulls, who had to take the soft compound in Q2. The soft has faster initial performance but degrades more quickly than the medium, meaning Verstappen will likely have to pit earlier than Hamilton.

Hungarian GP Qualifying: Top 10

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

6) Lando Norris, McLaren

7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

9) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

10) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Full Qualifying results

Perez adrift, Gasly stars again, Sainz crashes

Despite missing his final lap, Perez still qualified fourth in the second Red Bull. However, his position alongside Verstappen on the second row belied the six tenths of a second gap to his team-mate.

Indeed, Perez was almost outqualified by Pierre Gasly from sister team AlphaTauri, the Frenchman starring on a Saturday again to take fifth on the grid and come within 0.052s of taking the scalp of a Red Bull.

McLaren's Lando Norris, the only driver to finish in the points at every race this season, was just 0.006s adrift of Gasly in turn in sixth place. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo again dropped out in Q2, however.

2:13 Carlos Sainz crashes out in Q2 after sliding into the barriers approaching the final corner! Carlos Sainz crashes out in Q2 after sliding into the barriers approaching the final corner!

Charles Leclerc was seventh for Ferrari but team-mate Carlos Sainz endured a Q2 nightmare, crashing out as he rounded the circuits long final corner.

The Spaniard will start no higher than 15th on a track that is notoriously difficult on which to overtake.

After a much-needed double points finish at Silverstone a fortnight ago, Alpine got both their cars in the top 10 for the first time in seven races with Esteban Ocon ending Fernando Alonso's recent Saturday supreamcy over him in eighth and ninth respectively.

0:53 Mick Schumacher crashes into the tyre barrier in FP3 causing serious damage to the car, leaving the Hass team an enormous task to get the car repaired in time for qauli. Mick Schumacher crashes into the tyre barrier in FP3 causing serious damage to the car, leaving the Hass team an enormous task to get the car repaired in time for qauli.

Mick Schumacher, meanwhile, earlier crashed his Haas in final practice and that incident proved costly.

With the German rookie's Haas car sustaining major damage, Schumacher missed qualifying entirely and collected a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change which will put him 20th and last on Sunday's grid behind team-mate Nikita Mazepin for the second time this year.

When is Sunday's Hungarian GP?

The 11th round of the season and final race before the sport's three-week summer break starts at 2pm from the Hungaroring, with all the best build-up before the live action on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm.