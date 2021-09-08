Alex Albon returning to F1 race seat with Williams in 2022 season as replacement for George Russell

Alex Albon will return to the Formula 1 grid as replacement for Mercedes-bound George Russell in the 2022 season.

Red Bull's current reserve driver, who raced for the team last season, will team up with Nicholas Latifi, who stays at Williams for a third season.

Albon made his debut with what was Toro Rosso in 2019 and was promoted to the senior Red Bull team after just 12 races with Pierre Gasly moving the other way.

Introducing your 2022 Williams Racing drivers…@Alex_Albon joins @NicholasLatifi to complete our line-up! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/s4cuJ4ebJq — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 8, 2021

He continued for a full season in 2020 but was replaced by Sergio Perez for this year, dropping down to a test and reserve role.

Russell's Mercedes move was confirmed on Tuesday. The Englishman is good friends with Albon, who was born in London but races under the Thai flag.

