George Russell 'doesn't have much to lose' up against Lewis Hamilton, says Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc can see parallels with George Russell's arrival at Mercedes next to Lewis Hamilton to when he joined Ferrari as team-mate to Sebastian Vettel.

Russell was this week finally confirmed as a Mercedes driver for next season, when the 23-year-old will replace the long-serving Valtteri Bottas next to Hamilton after three promising seasons at Williams.

Two years ago and it was Leclerc, then 21, who arrived under the spotlight at Ferrari to partner a multiple world champion, Vettel, after an impressive debut year at Sauber. But despite the large experience gap, Leclerc thrived in his first season and outscored the four-time champion at the first attempt. Vettel's contract was then not renewed for 2021.

As the most successful driver in the sport's history with all the key records held outrght or jointly, Hamilton clearly represents the ultimate challenge for Russell. But, having gone up against one of the sport's greats himself, Leclerc believes Russell, who he has raced against since the junior formula, will also show up well.

"This is a pretty similar situation to mine when I arrived in Ferrari with Seb by my side," said Leclerc to Sky Sports F1.

"It's a great position to be in.

"George is very talented and he'll be next to one of the best in the history of this sport so he doesn't have much to lose, which is a good position to be in. He can just give it everything and show his talent.

"I'm pretty sure he will show to the world his talent."

More to follow...