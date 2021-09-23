Miami GP: Formula 1 2022 date confirmed for debut race at Hard Rock Stadium

F1's planned circuit layout for the Miami Grand Prix

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix will take place on May 6-8 in the 2022 Formula 1 season, race organisers have confirmed.

The event will make its F1 debut with a race around a circuit that is under construction, around the city's Hard Rock Stadium.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport's fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May," said Miami GP CEO, Richard Cregan.

The Miami GP is joining the F1 calendar on a 10-year deal and will be the country's second race on the schedule after the United States GP in Austin. That event normally takes place towards the end of October.

While the Miami GP is now confirmed for May, the rest of the 2022 F1 calendar has not yet been officially announced. An initial 23-race schedule is expected.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali looks forward to welcoming Miami to the calendar in 2022 Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali looks forward to welcoming Miami to the calendar in 2022

F1, who recognise the US as a "key growth market", says the circuit will be 5.41km (3.36 miles) in length, have 19 corners, three straights and potential for three DRS overtaking zones. Hard Rock Stadium is the home ground of the NFL's Miami Dolphins and "will sit at the heart of the circuit".

Cregan added: "The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar."

"This location is already well known for creating unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and Miami Open. We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion."