Formula 1 in 2022: Race calendar and schedule; car launch and pre-season winter testing dates
Everything you need to know about what's happening when in Formula 1 in 2022 with all the latest dates for the season ahead for a year of all-new cars and potentially a new-look pecking order too
Last Updated: 14/01/22 1:45pm
The 2022 race calendar
Formula 1 plans to hit another new record this year with 23 races on this year's schedule for the first time. Miami in the early May is the exciting new addition, on a track on the site of the Hard Rock Stadium, while there are scheduled returns for Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan for the first time in three years.
Bahrain opens the campaign for the second year in succession, with the British GP on the first weekend of July, and a mid-November conclusion in Abu Dhabi. The whole season is live on Sky Sports F1.
20 March: Bahrain (Sakhir)
27 March: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
10 April: Australia (Melbourne)
24 April: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
8 May: Miami (Miami)
22 May: Spain (Barcelona)
29 May: Monaco (Monaco)
12 June: Azerbaijan (Baku)
19 June: Canada (Montreal)
3 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)
10 July: Austria (Spielberg)
24 July: France (Le Castellet)
31 July: Hungary (Budapest)
28 August: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
4 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
11 September: Italy (Monza)
25 September: Russia (Sochi)
2 October: Singapore (Marina Bay)
9 October: Japan (Suzuka)
23 October: USA (Austin)
30 October: Mexico (Mexico City)
13 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
20 November: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)
The car launches
Formula 1 is going to look rather different in 2022 thanks to a complete redesign of the sport's technical rules aimed at improving the spectacle and closing up the field.
It makes this particular 'launch season' especially mouth-watering. Expect the grid's 10 cars to be unveiled via the now-standard mix of real-life and virtual events, with the dates to appear below as and when formally confirmed.
When are the new cars revealed?
|February 10
|Aston Martin
|Nine teams TBC
Pre-season testing
With the arrival those all-new cars and concepts, the winter testing schedule returns to six days for 2022.
The first three of days will be staged at F1's favoured testing haunt of Spain's Circuit de Catalunya in late February, with the programme concluding in the warmer climes of Bahrain the week before the season-opening race at the same venue.
When are the winter tests?
|Test One
|Barcelona
|February 23-25
|Test Two
|Bahrain
|March 11-13
Driver and team line-ups
A technical revolution on the track but only an evolution from 2021's driver line-up, with just four of the grid's 20 seats changing hands over the winter.
The most significant is at Mercedes where George Russell has joined from Williams to replace Valtteri Bottas, who has moved on to Alfa Romeo. Bottas is team-mate to 2022's only rookie - Guanyu Zhou, China's first F1 race driver - while Russell's replacement at Williams is the returning Alex Albon.
Who is driving for which team?
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alpine
|Fernando Alonso
|Esteban Ocon
|AlphaTauri
|Pierre Gasly
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Aston Martin
|Sebastian Vettel
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Nicholas Latifi
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|Guanyu Zhou
|Haas
|Nikita Mazepin
|Mick Schumacher