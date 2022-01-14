Formula 1 in 2022: Race calendar and schedule; car launch and pre-season winter testing dates

The 2022 race calendar

The 23 dates you need to follow every race of the 2022 season, live on Sky Sports F1.

Formula 1 plans to hit another new record this year with 23 races on this year's schedule for the first time. Miami in the early May is the exciting new addition, on a track on the site of the Hard Rock Stadium, while there are scheduled returns for Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan for the first time in three years.

Bahrain opens the campaign for the second year in succession, with the British GP on the first weekend of July, and a mid-November conclusion in Abu Dhabi. The whole season is live on Sky Sports F1.

20 March: Bahrain (Sakhir)

27 March: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

10 April: Australia (Melbourne)

24 April: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

8 May: Miami (Miami)

22 May: Spain (Barcelona)

29 May: Monaco (Monaco)

12 June: Azerbaijan (Baku)

19 June: Canada (Montreal)

3 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)

10 July: Austria (Spielberg)

24 July: France (Le Castellet)

31 July: Hungary (Budapest)

28 August: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

4 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

11 September: Italy (Monza)

25 September: Russia (Sochi)

2 October: Singapore (Marina Bay)

9 October: Japan (Suzuka)

23 October: USA (Austin)

30 October: Mexico (Mexico City)

13 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

20 November: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

The car launches

F1's prototype show car to give an illustration of how the 2022 challengers are likely to look.

Formula 1 is going to look rather different in 2022 thanks to a complete redesign of the sport's technical rules aimed at improving the spectacle and closing up the field.

It makes this particular 'launch season' especially mouth-watering. Expect the grid's 10 cars to be unveiled via the now-standard mix of real-life and virtual events, with the dates to appear below as and when formally confirmed.

When are the new cars revealed? February 10 Aston Martin Nine teams TBC

Pre-season testing

Plenty for teams to test in the six days of running ahead of the 2022 season.

With the arrival those all-new cars and concepts, the winter testing schedule returns to six days for 2022.

The first three of days will be staged at F1's favoured testing haunt of Spain's Circuit de Catalunya in late February, with the programme concluding in the warmer climes of Bahrain the week before the season-opening race at the same venue.

When are the winter tests? Test One Barcelona February 23-25 Test Two Bahrain March 11-13

Driver and team line-ups

Will Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen renew title rivalries straight away in F1's new era?

A technical revolution on the track but only an evolution from 2021's driver line-up, with just four of the grid's 20 seats changing hands over the winter.

The most significant is at Mercedes where George Russell has joined from Williams to replace Valtteri Bottas, who has moved on to Alfa Romeo. Bottas is team-mate to 2022's only rookie - Guanyu Zhou, China's first F1 race driver - while Russell's replacement at Williams is the returning Alex Albon.