Formula 1 in 2022: The confirmed grid of drivers and provisional race calendar as new era approaches

Alfa Romeo's signing of Guanyu Zhou has confirmed the full grid of 20 drivers for next season, which is welcoming a fresh era of Formula 1 with new rules, new opportunities and radically different cars.

We also know the record-breaking provisional 23-race calendar for 2022, which is set to start in Bahrain on March 20 and finish in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

Check out the team's choices and the Grand Prix schedule below...

Formula 1 in 2022: Confirmed grid Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Alpine Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel Lance Stroll Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou Haas Nikita Mazepin Mick Schumacher

Provisional 2022 F1 calendar

20 March: Bahrain (Sakhir)

27 March: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

10 April: Australia (Melbourne)

24 April: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

8 May: Miami (Miami)

22 May: Spain (Barcelona)

29 May: Monaco (Monaco)

12 June: Azerbaijan (Baku)

19 June: Canada (Montreal)

3 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)

10 July: Austria (Spielberg)

24 July: France (Le Castellet)

31 July: Hungary (Budapest)

28 August: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

4 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

11 September: Italy (Monza)

25 September: Russia (Sochi)

2 October: Singapore (Marina Bay)

9 October: Japan (Suzuka)

23 October: USA (Austin)

30 October: Mexico (Mexico City)

13 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

20 November: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)