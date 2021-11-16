Formula 1 in 2022: The confirmed grid of drivers and provisional race calendar as new era approaches
All 10 teams have now confirmed their two-driver line-ups for 2022; check out the grid and the provisional 23-race calendar below as F1 prepares for a new era with much-changed rules, cars and racing
Last Updated: 16/11/21 10:39am
Alfa Romeo's signing of Guanyu Zhou has confirmed the full grid of 20 drivers for next season, which is welcoming a fresh era of Formula 1 with new rules, new opportunities and radically different cars.
We also know the record-breaking provisional 23-race calendar for 2022, which is set to start in Bahrain on March 20 and finish in Abu Dhabi on November 20.
Check out the team's choices and the Grand Prix schedule below...
Formula 1 in 2022: Confirmed grid
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alpine
|Fernando Alonso
|Esteban Ocon
|AlphaTauri
|Pierre Gasly
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Aston Martin
|Sebastian Vettel
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Nicholas Latifi
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|Guanyu Zhou
|Haas
|Nikita Mazepin
|Mick Schumacher
Provisional 2022 F1 calendar
20 March: Bahrain (Sakhir)
27 March: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
10 April: Australia (Melbourne)
24 April: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
8 May: Miami (Miami)
22 May: Spain (Barcelona)
29 May: Monaco (Monaco)
12 June: Azerbaijan (Baku)
19 June: Canada (Montreal)
3 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)
10 July: Austria (Spielberg)
24 July: France (Le Castellet)
31 July: Hungary (Budapest)
28 August: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
4 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
11 September: Italy (Monza)
25 September: Russia (Sochi)
2 October: Singapore (Marina Bay)
9 October: Japan (Suzuka)
23 October: USA (Austin)
30 October: Mexico (Mexico City)
13 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
20 November: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)