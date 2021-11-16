F1 News

News

Formula 1 in 2022: The confirmed grid of drivers and provisional race calendar as new era approaches

All 10 teams have now confirmed their two-driver line-ups for 2022; check out the grid and the provisional 23-race calendar below as F1 prepares for a new era with much-changed rules, cars and racing

Last Updated: 16/11/21 10:39am

Alfa Romeo's signing of Guanyu Zhou has confirmed the full grid of 20 drivers for next season, which is welcoming a fresh era of Formula 1 with new rules, new opportunities and radically different cars.

We also know the record-breaking provisional 23-race calendar for 2022, which is set to start in Bahrain on March 20 and finish in Abu Dhabi on November 20.

Also See:

Check out the team's choices and the Grand Prix schedule below...

Formula 1 in 2022: Confirmed grid

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell
Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz
McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo
Alpine Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon
AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda
Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel Lance Stroll
Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi
Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou
Haas Nikita Mazepin Mick Schumacher

Provisional 2022 F1 calendar
20 March: Bahrain (Sakhir)
27 March: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
10 April: Australia (Melbourne)
24 April: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
8 May: Miami (Miami)
22 May: Spain (Barcelona)
29 May: Monaco (Monaco)
12 June: Azerbaijan (Baku)
19 June: Canada (Montreal)
3 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)
10 July: Austria (Spielberg)
24 July: France (Le Castellet)
31 July: Hungary (Budapest)
28 August: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
4 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
11 September: Italy (Monza)
25 September: Russia (Sochi)
2 October: Singapore (Marina Bay)
9 October: Japan (Suzuka)
23 October: USA (Austin)
30 October: Mexico (Mexico City)
13 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
20 November: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

Trending

©2021 Sky UK